A 3-D-printed miniature model of U.S. President Donald Trump, the Korean flag and the word "Tariffs" are seen in this illustration, taken on Nov. 25. REUTERS/YONHAP

The U.S. Trade Representative’s proposal could let tariffs rise above the 15 percent ceiling if Seoul’s U.S. investment commitments are deemed insufficient.

WASHINGTON — The United States may soon impose up to 15 percent tariffs on Korean goods based on the latter’s “over capacity” — an argument based largely on the Lee Jae Myung administration’s push to boost the already-thriving semiconductor sector, namely the megascale chip cluster project ongoing on the peninsula.

Washington argues that Seoul’s extensive support for chipmakers is artificially expanding production beyond market demand. Such intervention, it claims, undermines fair competition and increases U.S. dependence on Korean suppliers, and “[proposes] to consider applying a tariff of up to 25 percent.”

The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) released the findings of its Section 301 investigation into Korea’s manufacturing overcapacity and proposed tariff measures on Wednesday.

The agency determined that Korea’s pursuit of exports and export-led growth distorts fair, market-based competition without a corresponding expansion in Korea’s domestic demand, consumption or imports. It also argued that such practices undermine the welfare of Korean workers and the broader population and constitute unreasonable practices under Section 301.

Section 301 of the U.S. Trade Act of 1974 allows Washington to impose tariffs or other import restrictions in response to unjustifiable, unreasonable or discriminatory foreign government practices that burden or restrict U.S. commerce.

The semiconductor industry was a particular focus of the investigation.

The USTR cited Korea’s so-called K-semiconductor belt initiative launched in 2021. The strategy combined 510 trillion won ($380 billion) in private investment with government support through tax incentives, infrastructure development, regulatory reforms, and work force training.

The report also noted that the Korean government had recently announced plans for $530 billion in spending on the semiconductor industry over the next 20 years.

Cranes tower over the construction site of SK hynix’s semiconductor cluster in Yongin, Gyeonggi, in July. YONHAP

In July this year, Seoul unveiled plans to establish a new semiconductor cluster in Jeonnam-Gwangju. Companies pledged about 800 trillion won in investment for the project.

“Korea’s President Lee Jae Myung views semiconductors as an opportunity to develop the economies of Korea’s less-developed regions, and is ‘pressuring’ semiconductor companies like SK hynix to continue to expand capacity domestically, while ordering ‘his government to provide them with all the water, power and land they need,’” the report said.

U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer also took issue with Korea’s industrial policies during an interview with CNBC on Wednesday.

Asked why Washington was pursuing overcapacity tariffs against Korea, Greer pointed to the government support and infrastructure plans that Seoul announced this summer.

“[They] are not responding to actual demand,” Greer told CNBC. “They are government interventions, and they are increasing supply overseas without actually increasing consumption overseas.”

At the heart of the USTR’s argument is that Korea’s industrial policies have allowed manufacturers to build more production capacity and produce more goods than market forces alone would justify.

“Korea’s dominance in this sector is evidenced by its ambitious export targets and maintained by its outsized government support, including tax incentives, infrastructure development and regulatory reforms,” the USTR report said.

People wait in line to experience the SK hynix booth during the 28th Semiconductor Exhibition in Seoul on Oct. 16. REUTERS/YONHAP

The report specifically warned about Korea’s role in the excessive overcapacity crisis.

“Korea’s continued expansion of its domestic memory chip production to capitalize on AI demand contributes to a potential overcapacity crisis,” the report said. “Even if demand remains high, oversupply could arrive as soon as the new capacity comes online.”

If additional production capacity exceeds market demand, factory utilization rates and chip prices could fall. That would worsen overcapacity and force manufacturers either to shut down facilities or spend more money to keep them operating.

“Because of Korea’s continued dominance, barriers to entry for memory semiconductors are exceedingly high,” the report said. “Korea’s excessive manufacturing capacity, production and exports diminish competitive opportunities for market-oriented firms.”

Washington also raised economic security concerns over the concentration of memory chip production in Korea, despite the country’s status as a U.S. ally.

“The high concentration of memory semiconductor production in Korea could become a chokepoint in the event of natural disasters or other disruptions to production or logistics,” the report warned.

From left, SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, President Lee Jae Myung, and Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong join hands after $520 billion investments for four new chip plants at the Blue House in Jongno District, central Seoul, on June 29. NEWS1

The USTR took particular issue with Korean manufacturers’ use of Chinese-made intermediate goods.

The agency argued that Korean companies gain an unfair price advantage when exporting finished products because they have access to artificially cheap Chinese components and materials.

The Korea-China FTA was among the arrangements the USTR cited as facilitating Korean manufacturers’ access to Chinese supplies.

The agency also accused Seoul of either encouraging the practice or failing to adequately address it. In effect, Washington views Korea as a conduit through which the effects of China’s industrial overcapacity spread to global markets.

“By relying more heavily on Chinese inputs, Korea has created vulnerabilities that expose both Korea and the United States to economic security risks of supply chain disruption and possible coercion,” the report said.

The investigation also targeted Korea’s automotive and petrochemical industries.

In the automotive sector, the USTR cited Korea’s government-backed financing and electric vehicle subsidies as measures that have helped manufacturers maintain production capacity, output and exports.

Shipping containers for export are stacked at Pyeongtaek Port in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi, on Oct. 1. NEWS1

“Despite early signs of global oversupply, Korea failed to undertake meaningful restructuring efforts, allowing excess capacity to persist until recently,” the report said.

The proposed tariff measures reflect the 15 percent tariff ceiling agreed upon by the Korean and U.S. presidents in October last year in exchange for Seoul’s $350 billion investment commitment for the United States.

However, the USTR also presented an alternative that would allow tariffs of up to 25 percent if the head of USTR determines that ongoing consultations and existing commitments are unsatisfactory. The provision effectively gives Greer discretion to raise tariffs beyond the agreed ceiling based on an assessment of Korea’s compliance with its commitments and could also serve as leverage to ensure that Seoul follows through on its investment pledges.

The Korean government announced plans on Oct. 1 to proceed with U.S. investment projects, including the construction of a $22.3 billion combined-cycle gas-fired power plant in Encinal, Texas.

Similar provisions were included in tariff proposals for Japan and the European Union. However, the maximum alternative tariff rate for both was set at 20 percent — 5 percentage points below Korea’s.

Japan, like Korea, was notified on July 7 last year that it would face a reciprocal tariff of 25 percent. Despite that identical starting point, Washington has proposed a lower maximum rate for Japan in its latest notice.

The EU initially faced a reciprocal tariff of 20 percent when Washington first announced the rates in April last year. The bloc was subsequently notified in July that it would face an increased 30 percent tariff.

The USTR did not explain why it proposed different maximum tariff rates for Korea, Japan and the EU.





BY YOO JEE-HYE [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]