The Nvidia logo is seen at the company's office in Taipei, Taiwan, on Nov. 12. REUTERS/YONHAP

The United States' crackdown on loopholes that have allowed Chinese companies to access Nvidia's advanced AI chips is already disrupting China's AI industry. But the restrictions could ultimately backfire by accelerating China's push for semiconductor self-sufficiency and strengthening Huawei as a rival to the U.S. chip giant.

At least two of Nvidia's major U.S.-based partners that purchased large quantities of advanced chips are owned by Chinese companies, according to a CBS News inestigation.

RiCloud AI, a “preferred partner” given priority access to Nvidia's advanced chips, is a subsidiary of Shenzhen-based Yuxing InfoTech, according to the joint investigation by CBS News and the nonprofit Center for Advanced Defense Studies (C4ADS), published Wednesday.

The company agreed to lease 300 servers equipped with Nvidia's latest B300 chips to what CBS described as a small whisky importer in Taiwan.

Aivres, listed as an “elite” compute partner — Nvidia's highest partnership tier — is also a subsidiary of Inspur, a Chinese server maker on a U.S. trade blacklist.

Some $3 billion worth of servers built by Aivres using Nvidia's Blackwell chips were shipped to data centers in Southeast Asian countries, including Malaysia, according to The New York Times. Singaporean cloud service providers Megaspeed and Aolani, which operate these data centers, rented out computing power to Chinese companies such as Alibaba and ByteDance.

Megaspeed previously employed Alice Huang, who reportedly had an extramarital relationship with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, as a senior executive.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, right, and Alice Huang, who has been linked to him in allegations of an extramarital affair, appear in a photo reportedly uploaded to Alice Huang's WeChat account SCREEN CAPTURE

Washington has already moved to close these loopholes. Since Nov. 19, the U.S. Department of Commerce has required overseas data centers that provide Chinese companies with computing power above a certain threshold to obtain a license.

Licenses are also required to export advanced AI chips to Southeast Asian countries identified as indirect procurement channels for China, including Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand, as well as to Brazil.

Nvidia chip distributors have also reportedly notified customers that they will not sell chips to companies that rent out any computing power to Chinese businesses, regardless of the amount. The move has also put Southeast Asian data center operators that purchased chips to capitalize on Chinese demand in a difficult position.

The restrictions pose a particularly serious challenge to China's AI industry, which has relied on indirect channels, such as renting computing power from overseas data centers and smuggling chips, for nearly half of its computing resources.

Remote access to overseas computing infrastructure accounted for an estimated 24 percent of China's AI computing resources, while smuggled Nvidia chips accounted for another 22 percent, according to an analysis by the Institute for Progress, a U.S. think tank.

Reuters reported on Thursday that Zhipu AI, one of China's leading AI companies, had yet to release its next-generation model, GLM-5.5, originally scheduled for launch in November, and that the new restrictions could push its release back to the first quarter of next year or later.

China’s Moonshot AI, the developer of generative AI chatbot Kimi, has abandoned a $150 million deal to lease data center capacity in Indonesia, The Information reported.

“So long as there’s at least half-hearted enforcement of the rules, this is a pretty big shift,” Chris Miller, a Tufts University professor and author of “Chip War” (2022), told the The Wall Street Journal.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, right, and U.S. President Donald Trump shake hands at an "Investing in America" event in Washington on April 30, 2025. REUTERS/YONHAP

Nvidia, meanwhile, faces a more complicated calculus. In the short term, the company has little reason for concern. Demand from major U.S. tech companies remains strong enough for Nvidia to project fourth-quarter revenue of $130 billion without factoring in any data center revenue from China.

“North American cloud service providers are still facing shortages of computing resources, so they can absorb a substantial portion of the supply even if shipments to China are blocked,” Son In-jun, a reasearcher at Eugene Investment & Securities, said.

The real challenge, however, lies in the long term. As access to U.S.-made chips becomes increasingly restricted, Chinese companies could accelerate their transition to domestically developed alternatives.

Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei thanked U.S. President Donald Trump in a recent interview with The Times, saying that overtaking the United States was only a “matter of time.”

Huawei is pouring more than $27 billion annually into research and development as it builds a domestic supply chain that covers everything from chip design and manufacturing to the procurement of equipment and components.

“U.S. export controls may put pressure on China in the short term, but they are likely to accelerate its push for semiconductor self-sufficiency by giving China the motivation to develop its own chips, no matter how long it takes,” David Shin, a researcher at the Center for Security and Strategy at the Korea Institute for Defense Analyses, said.





BY KIM SU-MIN [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]