U.S. senator lauds Hanwha's role in revitalizing U.S. shipbuilding industry

Read more
-
Hyundai Motor to recall over 94,000 vehicles in U.S. over fire risk
The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said that the front power seat motors may overheat if the power seat control switch is stuck, potentially causing a fire while the car is parked or driven.
-
Trump touts Hyundai's $560 million Georgia investment pledge during campaign rally
Hyundai Transys, an automotive parts-making affiliate of Hyundai Motor Group, plans to upgrade two existing manufacturing facilities and build a third plant in Georgia to expand production of hybrid vehicle powertrains while creating 320 new jobs.
-
International flight fuel fees rise again in November
International flight fuel surcharges from Korea will rise for a third consecutive month in November as higher jet fuel prices increase ticket costs, including on Korean Air routes.
-
Samsung lands three spots on Time's Best Inventions list
Time named Samsung’s Galaxy S26 Ultra, Bespoke AI refrigerator and Odyssey G8 monitor among its Best Inventions of 2026.