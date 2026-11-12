U.S. push to tighten chip restrictions on China could make Korea collateral damage

U.S. President Donald Trump, right, presents the National Medal of Science to Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang during an event at the U.S. Institute of Peace in Washington on Oct. 8. AP/YONHAP

Meeting Washington’s demand that Korean firms expand their footprints in the country is contingent on financing from their operations in China.

Korea might find itself caught in a deepening semiconductor standoff between the United States and China as allegations involving Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and a suspected Chinese spy strengthen calls in the U.S. Congress for tougher export restrictions.

Washington wants Korean chipmakers to curb production expansion in China and build up manufacturing capacity in the United States.

Seoul is closely tracking efforts in Congress to add three measures to curb China's access to chip technology to the fiscal 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), Korea's diplomatic sources said Thursday.

The proposed measures cover three areas: greater congressional control over advanced AI chip exports to China under the AI Overwatch Act; mandatory chip-tracking technology to prevent smuggling into China under the Chip Security Act; and tighter restrictions on exports of chipmaking equipment to China by U.S. allies, including Korea, under the Multilateral Alignment of Technology Controls on Hardware Act.

All three bills have been incorporated into amendments to the Senate's draft of the NDAA and are moving through the legislative process. Seoul says it has yet to take concrete steps in response because the legislation still has a way to go.

The U.S. push to contain China's semiconductor ambitions is only part of the pressure on Korea. Washington is also demanding that Korean companies expand their chipmaking operations in the United States.

“The United States remains convinced that governments can step in and steer corporate decisions, even when those decisions are ultimately up to individual companies,” said a senior official of Korea's ruling party. “The United States wants more semiconductor production facilities on its own soil from countries it trusts.”

However, Washington's efforts to curb Beijing's semiconductor ambitions could create an unintended obstacle to Seoul's investment on U.S. soil.

Traffic lights point the way near the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 5. GETTY IMAGES/YONHAP

The U.S. Department of Commerce has held up permits for U.S. semiconductor manufacturing equipment that SK hynix needs to boost output at its Dalian factory in China, Reuters reported on Nov. 3.

SK hynix reportedly intends to channel earnings from its expanded Chinese operations into a new manufacturing plant in New York state.

Washington is effectively blocking the very production expansion that could help finance the U.S. investments it demands. The Korean government reportedly views the restrictions as part of a broader effort to contain China and is working behind the scenes to help resolve the equipment shipment issue.

Seoul has already thrown its weight behind Washington's efforts to reshape global AI and semiconductor supply chains. It joined Pax Silica, a U.S. State Department-led initiative launched in December of last year, and sent Second Vice Foreign Minister Kim Jin-a to its second summit in Washington in June.

Seoul was more cautious in its engagement with Beijing. It declined to send senior officials to July's World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai despite an invitation from China. Korea nonetheless preserved commercial ties with China and helped eight Korean companies showcase their products.

Korean chipmakers have little room to maneuver as they align with the United States' supply chain strategy while trying to preserve their manufacturing operations in China.

“Semiconductors are at the heart of the U.S.-China struggle for dominance,” said a source who requested anonymity. “Stricter U.S. controls on China will inevitably expose Korea to more direct consequences.”





BY YOON JI-WON [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]