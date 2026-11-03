U.S. overtakes Middle East as LNG supplier to Korea amid Iran war fallout

LNG storage tanks and a carrier are seen at Korea Gas Corporation’s Incheon LNG Terminal in Songdo, Incheon, which has the largest liquefied natural gas storage capacity in Korea. YONHAP

Imports from the Middle East fell 66 percent to 2.42 million tons, cutting its share of Korea’s liquefied natural gas to just 7 percent.

Korea has imported more liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the United States than from the Middle East so far this year, as fallout from the Iran war severely disrupted supplies from the once-key region.

It is the first time North America has ever overtaken the Middle East in supplying gas to Korea.

Imports from the Middle East, which had been supplying nearly a third of Korea's LNG as of 2024, plunged 66 percent to 2.42 million tons from 7.09 million tons this year through September, accounting for merely 7 percent, according to data from the Korea International Trade Association.

Imports from North America, meanwhile, more than doubled to 7.82 million tons from 3.85 million tons, lifting the region's share to nearly a quarter. Korea's total LNG imports fell 6.4 percent to 32.87 million tons from January through September.

Of the North American total, shipments from Canada soared 587.6 percent to 2.97 million tons this year from 432,645 tons a year earlier, and U.S. shipments climbed 41.7 percent to 4.85 million tons from 3.42 million tons.

Qatar is at the center of the shift, after Iranian missile strikes on its Ras Laffan industrial complex in March knocked out about 17 percent of its LNG export capacity.

Imports from Qatar, Korea's third-largest LNG supplier last year after Australia and Malaysia, plummeted 68.6 percent to 1.7 million tons, with no deliveries at all from April to June or in August and September.

"Even if U.S. cargoes take twice as long to arrive, a price advantage of a few dozen cents per million British thermal units matters," said an executive at a Korean gas company, referring to the standard unit used to price natural gas. "A single cargo is worth about 35 billion won, and with some 600 cargoes coming in, the difference runs into the trillions of won."

"There're even talks that the war is part of a bigger U.S. plan — that with Venezuela and Qatar knocked out, Washington wants to take over the energy supply the Middle East used to control," he added.

Korea Gas Corporation is locking in North American supply through long-term contracts and equity stakes, with a goal of lifting its self-sufficiency rate to 10 to 15 percent.

It signed a deal for 3.3 million tons a year of U.S. LNG in August last year, and in May it agreed to buy another 700,000 tons a year from Britain-based BP for 10 years starting in 2028.

The company's 5 percent stake in LNG Canada secures 700,000 tons a year for 40 years, rising to 1.4 million tons when the project's second phase comes online in 2031. By the early 2030s, the company aims to hold 3.5 million to 4 million tons a year of equity LNG.

The plan has also revived Korea's interest in the $44 billion LNG project in Alaska. The Industry Ministry once dismissed the investment as "too risky," but recently said it will consider the project as part of Korea's $200 billion investment package for the United States.

"The problem is that Korea's gas supply depends too heavily on specific regions," Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan said during a press briefing on the U.S. investment package in September. "Right now the issue is only Hormuz, but if something happens in the Strait of Malacca or the Taiwan Strait, we're in serious trouble."

"Australia has redirected gas to its domestic market as its reserves decline, and supply from Russia has also been disrupted, leaving Korea's overall gas supply exposed, and that's why we're opening up the U.S. West Coast, including Canada," he said. "It's true that Alaska is less commercially viable, but it's worth reviewing."

Crude imports tell a similar story, as U.S. oil was already gaining ground before the war, and this year's Hormuz disruption has deepened concern about relying on the conflict-prone Middle East.

Korea imported 732.99 million barrels of crude from January through September this year, and of those, 144.23 million barrels, or 19.7 percent, came from the United States, up 3.9 percentage points from 15.8 percent a year earlier.

In the first half, the U.S. share reached 20.5 percent, topping 20 percent on a half-year basis for the first time. In the same period of 2015, the United States supplied just 0.38 percent of Korea's crude. By 2020, its share was 11.85 percent.

The Middle East supplied 456.4 million barrels, or 62.3 percent, down 8.9 percentage points from 71.2 percent a year earlier. Saudi Arabia's share fell to 29.4 percent from 33.7 percent, slipping below 30 percent for the first time in five years.

Refiners plan to bring in an additional 5.13 million tons of U.S. crude and 740,000 tons of Canadian crude between October and the end of the year.

Under its basic plan for resource security, the government aims to raise the share of non-Middle Eastern crude to at least 50 percent by 2035, and to keep dependence on any single country for natural gas below 30 percent.

"Korea imported about 600,000 barrels per day of U.S. crude in March and April, the most of any importing country, and that volume was about 33 percent higher than the prewar average even as the war intensified global competition for supply," said Kim Tae-heon, a senior research fellow at the Korea Energy Economics Institute, adding that the diversification policy works in an actual supply crisis, not just on paper.

But he warned against trading one dependence for another, "If efforts to reduce reliance on the Middle East end up concentrating supply in the United States, geopolitical risk in the Middle East could simply become the risk of natural disasters in North America, such as Gulf of Mexico hurricanes, or unexpected accidents," he said. "Instead, Korea should mix suppliers so that their risks — geopolitical, natural or technical — offset one another, so that a shock in one region does not become a national supply crisis."





BY SARAH CHEA [chea.sarah@joongang.co.kr]