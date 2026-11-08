U.S. military officials visit HD Hyundai shipyard to assess shipbuilding capabilities

Senior U.S. Navy and Marine Corps officials inspected HD Hyundai Heavy Industries as Seoul and Washington pursue joint shipbuilding cooperation.

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울산 HD현대중공업 방문한 미 해군·해병대 고위급 (서울=연합뉴스) 미 해군·해병대 고위 관계자들이 최근 한국 조선소를 직접 찾아 함정 건조 능력을 현장에서 둘러보고 평가한 사실이 8일 뒤늦게 알려졌다. 브렌던 로저스 미 해군부 에너지·시설·환경 담당 차관보와 앤드루 니벨 미 해병대 시설·군수 참모부장(중장), 밸러리 잭슨 주한 미 해병대 사령관(소장)이 지난 4일 울산 HD현대중공업 조선소에서 기념촬영을 하고 있다. 2026.11.8 [미 국방부 국방영상정보배포서비스(DVIDS) 제공. 재판매 및 DB 금지] photo@yna.co.kr/2026-11-08 19:38:25/
Senior U.S. Navy and Marine Corps officials pose for a photo during a visit to HD Hyundai Heavy Industries’ shipyard in Ulsan on Nov. 4.

Senior U.S. Navy and Marine Corps officials have visited Korean shipbuilding giant HD Hyundai Heavy Industries' shipyard to assess its naval shipbuilding capabilities, photos showed Sunday.

Their Nov. 4 visit to the shipyard in Ulsan came as Seoul and Washington are jointly seeking to revive the U.S. shipbuilding industry under the MASGA, or "Make American Shipbuilding Great Again," initiative.

"The visit brought together senior U.S. Navy and Marine Corps leaders to assess naval shipbuilding capabilities, installation infrastructure and logistics support across Korea," read a photo caption of one of the uploaded photos on the Pentagon's Defense Visual Information Distribution Service (DVIDS).

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The delegation included Brendan P. Rogers, assistant secretary of the U.S. Navy for energy, installations and environment; U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Andrew M. Niebel, deputy commandant for installations and logistics; and U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Valerie A. Jackson, commander of U.S. Marine Corps Forces Korea.

As part of the itinerary, the delegation also assessed opportunities to strengthen maritime sustainment, enhance operational readiness and reinforce the Korea-U.S. alliance, according to DVIDS.

In October, HD Hyundai signed an agreement with U.S. engineering and construction company Kiewit to form a joint venture to build a new shipyard in the United States, with construction set to begin next year and full-scale operations in 2029.


Yonhap

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