U.S. military officials visit HD Hyundai shipyard to assess shipbuilding capabilities

Senior U.S. Navy and Marine Corps officials pose for a photo during a visit to HD Hyundai Heavy Industries’ shipyard in Ulsan on Nov. 4. DEFENSE VISUAL INFORMATION DISTRIBUTION SERVICE

Senior U.S. Navy and Marine Corps officials inspected HD Hyundai Heavy Industries as Seoul and Washington pursue joint shipbuilding cooperation.

Senior U.S. Navy and Marine Corps officials have visited Korean shipbuilding giant HD Hyundai Heavy Industries' shipyard to assess its naval shipbuilding capabilities, photos showed Sunday.

Their Nov. 4 visit to the shipyard in Ulsan came as Seoul and Washington are jointly seeking to revive the U.S. shipbuilding industry under the MASGA, or "Make American Shipbuilding Great Again," initiative.

"The visit brought together senior U.S. Navy and Marine Corps leaders to assess naval shipbuilding capabilities, installation infrastructure and logistics support across Korea," read a photo caption of one of the uploaded photos on the Pentagon's Defense Visual Information Distribution Service (DVIDS).

The delegation included Brendan P. Rogers, assistant secretary of the U.S. Navy for energy, installations and environment; U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Andrew M. Niebel, deputy commandant for installations and logistics; and U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Valerie A. Jackson, commander of U.S. Marine Corps Forces Korea.

As part of the itinerary, the delegation also assessed opportunities to strengthen maritime sustainment, enhance operational readiness and reinforce the Korea-U.S. alliance, according to DVIDS.

In October, HD Hyundai signed an agreement with U.S. engineering and construction company Kiewit to form a joint venture to build a new shipyard in the United States, with construction set to begin next year and full-scale operations in 2029.





Yonhap