U.S. keeps Korea on currency manipulation monitoring list

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From Olympiad gold to Nobel Prize: Why is the gap so wide?
An emeritus Seoul National University professor argues Korea’s test-driven education and risk-averse research system reward mastery over originality, widening the gap between Olympiad success and Nobel-level discovery.
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Trading companies regain strategic importance
As geopolitical risks reshape global supply chains, Korea's trading houses are reemerging as vital players in resource security and industrial resilience.
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Chip dollars broke the won's losing streak. Breaking its discount is another matter.
The Korean won has surged more than 5 percent in July on SK hynix-related inflows and strong exports, though persistent capital outflows may cap further gains.
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What must, need not and should not be done (KOR)
From Dokdo sea lions to hair-loss coverage, presidential attention can push bureaucracy toward symbolic or premature agendas while more urgent decisions go unresolved.