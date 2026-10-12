U.S. Army receives 1st Hanwha-made mobile howitzer system: Report

Read more
-
Korea’s biggest companies turn to energy, robotics and AI
An FKI report finds that major listed companies are adding renewable energy, robotics and digital businesses to secure future growth.
-
NIS-linked Moscow trip raises questions over Seoul’s Russia outreach and Washington ties
A visit by an NIS-affiliated organization leader to Moscow has fueled scrutiny of Seoul’s efforts to use Russia as an indirect channel to North Korea.
-
Student caught using AI smart glasses in Yonsei entrance exam
The first known case of AI smart glasses cheating in a Korean university admissions test has prompted an investigation and renewed calls for stronger safeguards.
-
Retailers court soon-to-be-wed couples as marriages hit eight-year high
Department stores and fashion brands have expanded wedding perks in an effort to woo consumers over the long term, particularly higher-income couples.