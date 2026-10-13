U.S. Army names Hanwha prototype howitzer 'XM1776'

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Up close with the Ioniq 3: Cute in person, and a sign of things to come inside
The compact EV pairs a friendly design with Hyundai’s largest new infotainment screen and a competitive European price.
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Europe’s carmakers defend their turf at the Paris Motor Show. China is already inside the gates.
Returning European automakers used the Paris Motor Show to defend their home market as Chinese brands rapidly expand sales and production plans.
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Weak yen, looming tax hike send global funds snapping up businesses in Japan
Companies are off-loading noncore businesses, while owner-managers are seeking to avoid a massive hit to their earnings once the reform is enacted.
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Choppy seas ahead for MASGA as Hanwha's Philly Shipyard struggles: WSJ
Hanwha's $5 billion Philadelphia shipyard expansion faces high costs, labor shortages, limited capacity and a thin customer pipeline, challenging the viability of Korea's $150 billion bet to revive U.S. shipbuilding.