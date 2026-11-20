The AMD logo is seen in this photo taken on June 11. REUTERS/YONHAP

The U.S. Department of Commerce approved licenses for nearly 879,000 advanced AI chips for Chinese companies, including Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu, as Washington tightens export controls.

The U.S. Department of Commerce approved exports of nearly 900,000 advanced AI chips to Chinese companies over a six-month period from late last year, according to newly disclosed licensing records.

In tandem with allegations that Jensen Huang, the former CEO of Nvidia, the world’s most valuable chipmaker, had an affair with a suspected Chinese spy, questions are mounting whether the United States is properly protecting sensitive semiconductor technology and controlling high-tech exports to China.

The U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee said Thursday that the approvals, covering 879,000 chips, were granted from December last year through May, Reuters reported.

Export licensing records are normally confidential, but Rep. Brian Mast, the Florida Republican who chairs the committee, used his authority granted under the Export Control Reform Act to make the information public.

The approvals included 75,000 chips for Alibaba, 150,000 for Tencent, 43,000 for Baidu and 4,000 for BYD, according to the committee. All four companies are on the U.S. Department of Defense’s list of alleged Chinese military-backed companies. However, it remains unclear how many of the approved chips were actually shipped to China.

Yet the approvals extended to some of the most powerful AI chips on the market: Nvidia’s H200 and AMD’s equivalent MI325X, both of which are used to train and run large AI models and have been restricted in their exports as part of U.S. efforts to curb China’s development of advanced AI technology.

The approvals raise doubts about “whether Commerce conducted any serious national security review before approving these licenses,” said Chris McGuire a senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations who previously served as deputy senior director for technology and national security at the White House’s National Security Council.

The Nvidia headquarters in Santa Clara, California, on Nov. 12 REUTERS/YONHAP

The Commerce Department, meanwhile, announced new export control rules on Monday aimed at closing routes Chinese companies have used to obtain or access advanced AI chips overseas. The rules took effect on Thursday.

“This rule sends a message to the [Chinese Communist Party] that America is serious about closing dangerous export control loopholes China has been exploiting for years,” John Moolenaar, the Republican chair of the House Select Committee on China, said in a statement on Monday.

The new rules require a U.S. export license when Chinese companies contract foreign semiconductor manufacturers — such as Korea’s Samsung Electronics and Taiwan’s TSMC — to produce advanced chips for them.

Previously, Chinese companies had been able to circumvent some U.S. export controls by designing chips themselves and outsourcing chip production to overseas manufacturers. Going forward, self-screening alone will no longer determine whether an export license is required. Any advanced chip above a certain performance threshold will require U.S. government approval before it can be supplied to China.

U.S. President Donald Trump, left, walks with Chinese President Xi Jinping to their luncheon at the Kylin Villa in Shenzhen, China, on Nov. 19. AP/YONHAP

Following the new regulation, Samsung Electronics and TSMC halted some chip shipments to their Chinese customers and are awaiting export licenses from the Commerce Department, according to a report by the Financial Times.

The new rules also close another workaround: Chinese companies will no longer be able to freely access advanced AI chips housed in overseas data centers.

U.S. export controls had made it harder for Chinese firms to import the chips directly into China, so some Chinese companies instead used advanced chips installed abroad. The new rules now restrict that route as well.

The tighter rules are already forcing companies to scrap deals.

Amazon Web Services's data center in Boardman, Oregon, is seen on Aug. 22, 2024. AP/YONHAP

Chinese AI company Moonshot AI recently canceled a $150 million contract to lease Nvidia Blackwell Ultra B300 chips that were to be installed at a data center in Indonesia and made available for use from next year, according to The Information.

Moonshot AI has also suspended negotiations on other new deals.

The restrictions on both overseas chip production and remote access could complicate China’s efforts to become more self-sufficient in semiconductors and strengthen its AI capabilities.

Chinese companies may be able to design their own AI chips, but the country still lacks sufficient advanced manufacturing capacity to produce them. Restrictions on access to high-performance chips could also make training for its next-generation AI models more difficult.

The new U.S. restrictions would set back companies across China and could slow the development of next-generation AI models in the short term, Martin Lau, president of Tencent, warned during an earnings call on Wednesday.

Then-Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, right, embraces Chinese businessperson Alice Huang after delivering his keynote speech at Computex 2024 in Taipei, Taiwan, on June 2, 2024. REUTERS/YONHAP

Separately, the California Department of Justice has launched an investigation related to the resignation of Huang, who stepped down after acknowledging an extramarital affair with a woman U.S. officials reportedly concluded was a Chinese spy.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta issued an investigative subpoena to Nvidia seeking documents and other materials, Reuters reported on Thursday.

The state is investigating whether Nvidia’s most advanced semiconductor technology or confidential company information was transferred to China. Authorities are also examining whether Nvidia concealed such risks from investors and the public.





BY HA SU-YOUNG [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]