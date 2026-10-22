Up in the air: Korea memes Tesla's levitating Roadster, and Hyundai takes the hit

One meme pictures a TV news report about three Roadsters crashing into each other in the sky SCREEN CAPTURE

Online users imagine Tesla’s flying Roadster soaring over Seoul traffic while poking fun at Hyundai, its labor union and the Porter truck.

As Tesla’s levitating Roadster makes headlines, Korean online communities are also flooded with memes, most of which mock Hyundai Motor’s technology by comparison or imagine what will happen once the car hits Korean roads.

One widely shared post shows a clip of the Roadster spinning in midair and landing, labeled with Hyundai’s logo and the caption “We spin too,” next to a photo of Hyundai’s 180-degree swivel seats.

The comment section was merciless.

“Hyundai spins the seat. Tesla spins the car. In the sky,” one user wrote. Another summed it up, saying “Tesla self-drives through the clouds. Hyundai can’t self-drive on the road.”

A user posted the Roadster beside Hyundai’s Ioniq V and cried copycat. SCREEN CAPTURE

One meme parks Hyundai’s famously combative labor union at the top of the Roadster’s vertical loop, picket signs up: “Ban the Roadster — a threat to public safety” SCREEN CAPTURE





A meme of Hyundai saying “We spin too," with a video of the company’s 180-degree swivel seats. SCREEN CAPTURE





Another viral clip gives Hyundai’s humble best-seller, the Porter truck, charges up a vertical track, levitates and sticks the landing.

Hyundai’s labor union was also a target, with one meme parks Hyundai’s notoriously combative labor union at the top of the Roadster’s vertical loop, picket signs up: “Ban the Roadster — a threat to public safety.”

It’s a dig at the union’s fight to keep the company’s Atlas humanoid robots off the factory floor.





When a user posted the Roadster beside Hyundai’s Ioniq V and cried copycat, the internet had a four-word answer: “Then make it fly.”

Hyundai’s best-selling Porter truck barrels down the track, bound for liftoff. SCREEN CAPTURE

The second group of memes focuses on Korea’s traffic and parking problems such as showing Roadsters flying over gridlock on Jamsil Bridge, landing on rooftops when no parking spaces are available, driving along a tunnel ceiling above stalled traffic, and passing over toll booths.

A Roadster floats over the bumper-to-bumper misery of Jamsil Bridge to avoid traffic. SCREEN CAPTURE A Roadster floats over a toll booth SCREEN CAPTURE

Regular cars crawl through a tunnel while Roadsters cruise a private lane on the ceiling. SCREEN CAPTURE

Finding no parking spot, a Roadster lands on someone's roof. SCREEN CAPTURE









A Roadster sails clean over a toll booth SCREEN CAPTURE





BY SARAH CHEA [chea.sarah@joongang.co.kr]





