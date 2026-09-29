United States' favorite Hyundai to get world premiere in New York on Oct. 1

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Ex-Samsung manager's apology for leaking tech to CXMT highlights tragedy of chip engineers' Chinese dreams
A former Samsung manager convicted of leaking 18-nanometer DRAM technology to China’s CXMT expressed remorse as the case exposes the costs of the chip industry’s high-pay recruitment drive.
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Blackmail, poaching and theft: CXMT's covert campaign to obtain Samsung tech by any means necessary
A former Samsung employee alleges that CXMT executives pressured Korean engineers for trade secrets amid Chinese government demands for advanced DRAM technology.
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Samsung SDI debuts cylindrical LFP battery for AI data centers at Singapore expo
The company’s booth features four zones that present its power systems, from uninterruptible supply to its cell lineup.
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Japanese tourists make 'bullet trips' to Seoul
Japanese travelers are squeezing shopping trips, food excursions and beauty treatments into short, frequent visits to Seoul. They stayed for an average of 3.5 days last year.