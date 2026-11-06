Unionized members at Samsung Biologics begin three-week partial strike

Samsung Biologics’ site in Yeonsu District, Incheon, is seen on Nov. 6, as the company’s union begins a three-week partial strike demanding higher wages and an overhaul of HR policies. YONHAP

About 400 workers launched a partial strike over pay and workplace policies, deepening a labor dispute that has lasted more than two years.

Samsung Biologics’ union launched a three-week partial strike Friday, escalating a labor dispute that has now seen workers take collective action three times.

The walkout comes as workers have called for a wage increase and an overhaul of the company’s human resources policies.

A total of 400 members, accounting for around 10 percent of all unionized workers, are taking part in the strike, which is set to run through Nov. 27, the labor union said.

“Our working conditions should improve along with the company’s growth,” a member of the union said at the bio company’s headquarters in Songdo, Incheon.

Unionized members at Samsung Biologics and management have been at odds for more than two years over wage increases and working conditions.

Members have demanded the company increase their base pay by 9.5 percent and distribute 15 percent of the operating profit in performance-tied incentives. But the bio arm of Samsung, Korea’s largest business conglomerate, has countered with a 6.2 percent increase in base pay and a one-off incentive payment.

In late April, around 60 members staged a partial walkout, marking the first such collective action since the company’s founding in 2011.

A month later, some 2,800 members of the union staged a general strike, which was followed by a work-to-rule campaign.





Yonhap