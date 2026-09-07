Tving opens compensation claims after data leak affecting 39.5 million accounts

Users affected by the leak must submit claims by Sept. 30 to receive compensation.

Local streaming platform Tving on Monday is opening compensation claims to the roughly 40 million accounts swept up in a personal data leak the streaming platform disclosed in May, with users required to file for benefits themselves by the end of this month.

The platform said it will accept compensation claims from 10 a.m. through Sept. 30 from members affected by the leak, and only those who log in and submit a claim themselves before the deadline will receive compensation.

After logging into Tving's website or mobile app, users can check whether their personal information was exposed on the compensation claim page under the "My" menu.

If eligible for compensation, users must then complete identity verification on that page and submit their claim to receive compensation. Members who have already deleted their Tving accounts must reregister to claim compensation. Tving customer service center will not process claims directly.

Tving said it prepared benefits worth about 20,000 won ($15), including one free year of coverage for hacking and phishing insurance, three months of premium viewing features, 50 Tving points and an "entertainment benefit."

The hacking and phishing insurance covers damages from cyber financial fraud, online shopping scams and person-to-person direct-transaction fraud, up to 3 million won per person, with coverage running from Oct. 6 through Oct. 5 of next year.

The premium viewing feature provides up to 4K resolution, 400 content downloads and up to four simultaneous streams for three months. Members already subscribed to the premium plan, who therefore cannot use the premium viewing feature as compensation, will instead receive an additional 50 Tving points, the platform said.

The 50 Tving points are worth 5,000 won and can be used to pay for individual content purchases.

The entertainment benefit lets users choose between a one-month Wavve ad-supported standard plan or a 5,000 won discount coupon for a CGV combo set.

Compensation will be paid out on a rolling basis starting at 10 a.m. Oct. 6.

Tving said in May that personal data was leaked from 39.5 million accounts, including 22.1 million active accounts, 8.5 million dormant accounts, 8.9 million withdrawn accounts and 110,000 test accounts. The breach exposed names, dates of birth, phone numbers, email addresses, payment history and personal identifiers used for online identity verification.





BY SHIN HYE-YEON [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]