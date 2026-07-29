TSMC suspends construction on fab in Japan after earthquake

People remove debris from a collapsed gate at a temple due to an earthquake with a magnitude of 7.1 that struck Japan's southern Kumamoto Prefecture, in Yatsushiro, Kumamoto Prefecture, Japan, on July 29. REUTERS/YONHAP

Employees were evacuated from a plant in Kumamoto Prefecture, which remained standing, but building work was halted over aftershock concerns.

TSMC's Japanese factory suspended construction after a magnitude 7.1 earthquake that struck Kumamoto Prefecture on Tuesday.

According to Reuters, the employees at the plant in Kumamoto Prefecture were evacuated as a precaution after the quake's intensity reached the evacuation protocol threshold of Japan Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing (JASM), which operates the facility. No personnel at the site were harmed.

Although the plant remained structurally intact following the earthquake, the chipmaker has reportedly decided to temporarily halt the construction of its second fab, which began last year, out of precaution for potential aftershocks. The second fab is expected to begin mass production in 2028.

JASM is a Japanese semiconductor foundry company and a joint venture majority-owned by TSMC.

The Japanese plant has begun gradually resuming operations, the company announced late Tuesday.

The tremors were the largest to hit the region since 2016, reportedly felt in some parts of Korea as well. Thirteen people have been confirmed dead as of 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday.





BY LEE JI-WON [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]