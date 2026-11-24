An AI-generated image puts Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang in the place of U.S. President Donald Trump in the photo of his July 2024 assassination attempt. SCREEN CAPTURE

U.S. President Donald Trump posted an AI-generated parody of his 2024 assassination-attempt photo to celebrate Jensen Huang’s return as Nvidia CEO, following Nvidia’s board vote to reinstate him.

U.S. President Donald Trump marked Jensen Huang's return as Nvidia CEO by posting an AI-generated parody of his own photo from the 2024 assassination attempt, with Huang's face in place of his.

The image, which Trump posted on Truth Social on Monday, shows a bloodied Huang raising his fist while holding a red bra.

Trump was shot during an outdoor rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13, 2024, while he was the Republican presidential candidate. The meme parodies the photo AP photographer Evan Vucci took at the time. It swaps in Huang's face, replaces the U.S. flag an Nvidia logo and adds a red bra to the scene of Trump being escorted off the stage by Secret Service agents.

In the original scene, Trump raises his fist and shouts “Fight, fight, fight” with blood on his face as a U.S. flag waves behind him. The picture became one of the defining images of his campaign.

In the AI image, the flag is replaced with a flag bearing the Nvidia logo. The red bra in Huang's hand appears to be a reference to the affair scandal that led to his resignation.

The post is seen as suggesting that Huang, like Trump, who survived an assassination attempt and went on to win the presidency, will put new life into Nvidia and the broader U.S. AI industry, which have been shaken by fears of an AI bubble.

Then Republican presidential candidate, U.S. President Donald Trump, is surrounded by Secret Service agents after an assassination attempt at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, July 13, 2024. AP/YONHAP

Trump had backed Huang's return in a string of posts about two hours before he shared the image.

“The Nvidia Board of Directors has made the correct and proper decision to return Jensen Huang to the position of CEO,” Trump wrote. “The Country needs Jensen's leadership at Nvidia in order to ensure the Success and Prosperity of not only the Company, but the American Economy.”

The U.S. government “has no reason to believe that Jensen's return to Nvidia poses any risk to National Security,” Trump wrote. Attorney General Todd Blanche “has confirmed that the U.S. Government does not possess evidence that he has engaged in any unlawful conduct,” Trump added.

“On a personal note, I have gotten to know Jensen, and he is a Great Patriot and National Treasure,” Trump wrote.

Trump is not the only one turning Huang’s comeback into a meme. In Korea, edited images that combined Huang and former Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol have spread online with the catchphrase “Huang Again.” It plays on “Yoon Again,” the slogan of the far-right supporters of Yoon who called for Yoon’s return since he was removed from office in April 2025 over his short-lived declaration of martial law.

An edited image circulating online shows Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang raising both fists in front of an Nvidia banner. Korean internet users have shared similar images with the catchphrase “Huang Again,” a play on “Yoon Again,” the slogan of former President Yoon Suk Yeol's supporters. SCREEN CAPTURE

Nvidia announced Monday that its board had voted unanimously to reinstate Huang after Trump called for his return. The decision came 11 days after Huang resigned amid allegations including an affair with businessperson Alice Huang, who has been suspected of ties to Chinese intelligence.

“I made the deal,” Trump told CNBC in a phone interview Monday. Nvidia's board “did ask for assurance on the national security threat,” Trump said, and he gave that assurance.

Huang returned to Nvidia's headquarters in Santa Clara, California, on Monday. Employees in the lobby applauded and cheered as he walked in. They chanted his name and shouted “Welcome back” and “Let's get to work.”

This handout photo posted on the official X account of Nvidia on Nov. 23 shows reinstated CEO of Nvidia Jensen Huang reacting to the ovation from employees upon his return to the company headquarters in Santa Clara, California. Nvidia

Huang wore a dark navy jacket instead of his trademark black leather jacket. Appearing moved, he placed his hand on his chest several times as he looked around at the employees.

Huang joked that it was his first day of work and that he did not have a computer, then turned serious and thanked his staff.

"I am terribly sorry for putting all of you through all of this," Huang said. "I have made some very terrible mistakes and I am going to work on coming back."

"Thank you all for the second chance. I'm going to be a better CEO the second time around," Huang said.





BY CHO MUN-GYU, CHO YONG-JUN [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



