Trump touts Hyundai's $560 million Georgia investment pledge during campaign rally

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White House press secretary Katie Zacharia to reportedly leave job after less than a week
Katie Zacharia came under immediate scrutiny during her inaugural briefing. Criticism followed, as the conservative commentator had called herself a lawyer though she had neither passed the bar exam nor otherwise held any credentials to practice.
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Hyundai Motor to recall over 94,000 vehicles in U.S. over fire risk
The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said that the front power seat motors may overheat if the power seat control switch is stuck, potentially causing a fire while the car is parked or driven.
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U.S. senator lauds Hanwha's role in revitalizing U.S. shipbuilding industry
Republican Sen. Dave McCormick of Pennsylvania said that Hanwha's planned $5 billion investment in Philadelphia, part of Korea's broader $350 billion commitment to the United States, would help substantially expand the U.S. shipyard's production capacity.
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International flight fuel fees rise again in November
International flight fuel surcharges from Korea will rise for a third consecutive month in November as higher jet fuel prices increase ticket costs, including on Korean Air routes.