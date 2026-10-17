Trump touts Hyundai's $560 million Georgia investment pledge during campaign rally

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Dalton Municipal Airport, Friday, Oct. 16, 2026, in Dalton, Georgia. AP/YONHAP

Hyundai Transys, an automotive parts-making affiliate of Hyundai Motor Group, plans to upgrade two existing manufacturing facilities and build a third plant in Georgia to expand production of hybrid vehicle powertrains while creating 320 new jobs.

During a campaign rally in Georgia, U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday highlighted Korean automotive parts maker Hyundai Transys’s plan to invest nearly $560 million in the state, as he promoted his economic agenda ahead of the midterm elections.

“Hyundai just announced [that] it will invest $560 million to expand its factories in West Point, Georgia,” Trump said during the rally in Dalton, apparently referring to Hyundai Transys, an automotive parts-making affiliate of Korea’s Hyundai Motor Group.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s office announced the investment plan last week.

According to the governor’s office, Hyundai Transys plans to upgrade two existing manufacturing facilities and build a third plant in West Point to expand production of hybrid vehicle powertrains while creating 320 new jobs.





Yonhap