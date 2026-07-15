Trump considers Korean companies for U.S. naval buildup

U.S. President Donald Trump looks on at the Pennsylvania Defense and Innovation Summit at the United States Army War College in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, on July 15. REUTERS/YONHAP

Trump’s remarks on needing more Navy ships raised fresh questions about whether Korean builders could help construct vessels for the United States.

U.S. President Donald Trump signaled a bigger role for Korean shipbuilders on Wednesday as he pushed to bolster U.S. naval power.

“We are [going to] probably look at some of these companies coming in from South Korea and other places, and they are working with us on ships,” Trump said during the Pennsylvania Defense and Innovation Summit at the U.S. Army War College in Pennsylvania.

“We will also buy some ships made outside of the area. We need a lot of ships for our Navy. […] Our ships are getting older, and we really got out of the business,” Trump added.

It remains unclear whether Trump's reference to "ships made outside the area" meant vessels constructed outside the United States.

However, the remarks have prompted speculation that he may have been referring to the possibility of building U.S. warships overseas.

The interpretation stems from Trump's reported comment to Korean President Lee Jae Myung at the Group of 7 summit held last month, when he asked whether Seoul could quickly build 10 warships for Washington.





BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



