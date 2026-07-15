Trump considers Korean companies for U.S. naval buildup

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KCTU stages nationwide strike rally in Seoul, presses for direct bargaining
Thousands joined a central Seoul rally and march that disrupted traffic as the union demanded stronger negotiation powers and better protections for subcontracted and nonregular workers.
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Homeplus pursues 200 billion won lifeline to stave off bankruptcy
Meritz Financial and MBK Partners are weighing an emergency funding plan that could help Homeplus avoid bankruptcy and restart its recovery.
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Norway football star Haaland's Korean-made hair tie sells out, says manufacturer
Norway football star Haaland's Korean-made hair tie sells out: manufacturer
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Workplace deaths hit record low in first half of year, but manufacturing fatalities rise
Industrial accident fatalities fell 11.8 percent to a record-low 253 in the first half, led by declines in construction and small businesses even as manufacturing deaths surged after major fires and explosions.