Trouble brewing as budget coffee chains raise their prices

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Chery to invest $75 million in KG Mobility, expanding strategic partnership
A convertible bond investment by Chery Automobile could make it KGM’s second-largest shareholder, increasing the Korean company's reliance on Chinese technology and capital.
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First-time exporters rise 4% to five-year high
Nearly 19,750 Korean businesses entered export markets in 2025, with their combined overseas shipments jumping 13.2 percent to $6.9 billion.
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Ulsan's factories fight the summer swelter with ice machines, cooling vests and chilled fruit punch
As longer, harsher summers grip Korea’s industrial hub, shipyards and plants are expanding breaks, cooling gear and heat safeguards to prevent illness.
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K-bonus wave? Micron Taiwan workers seek higher performance perks as Korean rivals lift payout limits.
Micron employees in Taiwan are pressing for bigger performance-based payouts and studying Korean union tactics as strike talk grows amid the AI chip boom.