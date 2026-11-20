Korea's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said that despite repeated requests, it had still not received sufficient documentation from the carmaker to exempt its Full Self-Driving feature from local safety standards.

Korea's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said Friday it cannot review Tesla's request for an exemption from local vehicle safety standards to offer its Full Self-Driving (FSD) feature, citing insufficient documentation.

The Transport Ministry said the Korea Transportation Safety Authority notified Tesla Korea that further verification and supplementary documentation were needed for a technical review.

Tesla Korea submitted its exemption application via email on Oct. 22 to offer the supervised FSD feature beyond the limits of existing vehicle safety standards.

The application included just two pages of technical documentation and three pages of cover sheets from Dutch approval documents, according to the ministry.

The ministry said it had repeatedly requested Tesla to provide safety validation data, details of defect investigations in the United States and information on sales contracts involving the unauthorized FSD feature, adding that it has “yet to receive a detailed response.”

The decision could deal a setback to Tesla, Korea's best-selling imported car brand, in its efforts to expand its FSD service in the country.





Yonhap