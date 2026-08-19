Trading travails

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Leverage fever persists as Korean investors shift to overseas sector funds
Tighter rules on single-stock products are pushing Korean traders toward leveraged U.S. sector funds, especially semiconductor ETFs.
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Kospi tumbles 5.8% below 6,500 as U.S. Treasury yields surge
The main bourse tanked 5.8 percent, or 398.66 points, to close at 6,471,17 as chips shares lost after data center construction took a hit in the United States.
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JYP's new girl group OurBirthday makes official debut with self-titled single release — in pictures
Meet the seven members of OurBirthday as they step into the spotlight with lead track "Squeezy."
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Kospi-listed firms' profits soar in first half of year due to AI-led semiconductor boom
The combined operating profit of 720 companies listed on the benchmark Kospi surged 348.5 percent on year to 275 trillion won ($196.7 billion) from January to June.