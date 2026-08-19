Trading travails

A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi and dollar-won exchange rate on Aug. 19.

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A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi and dollar-won exchange rate on Aug. 19. The Kospi dropped 5.8 percent to close at 6,471.17 as the U.S. 30-year Treasury yield climbed to its highest level since 2007 amid concerns that elevated energy prices could keep inflation high. The won traded at 1,397.7 per dollar at 3:30 p.m., strengthening 14.1 won from the previous trading day, despite foreign net selling of the benchmark index. It marked the strongest level since Sept. 24 last year.

A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi and dollar-won exchange rate on Aug. 19. The Kospi dropped 5.8 percent to close at 6,471.17 as the U.S. 30-year Treasury yield climbed to its highest level since 2007 amid concerns that elevated energy prices could keep inflation high. The won traded at 1,397.7 per dollar at 3:30 p.m., strengthening 14.1 won from the previous trading day, despite foreign net selling of the benchmark index. It marked the strongest level since Sept. 24 last year. [NEWS1]

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