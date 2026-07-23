Trade commission urges antidumping duties on Chinese paint substance

An employee organizes paint buckets in a store in Seoul on March 25. YONHAP

The Korea Trade Commission recommended antidumping tariffs of up to 19.17 percent after finding unfairly cheap Chinese imports harmed local butyl acrylate producers.

Korea's trade watchdog said Thursday it will ask the Finance Ministry to impose antidumping duties on Chinese butyl acrylate after concluding that the imports had harmed the domestic industry.

The Korea Trade Commission (KTC) will recommend imposing antidumping duties ranging from 8.32 percent to 19.17 percent on butyl acrylate, a key raw material used in paints and adhesives, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said in a press release.

“The commission found that imports of Chinese butyl acrylate had been dumped at unfairly low prices during its investigation covering 2024, causing damage to the domestic industry,” a Trade Ministry official said by phone.

In its preliminary ruling issued on Feb. 12, the commission recommended provisional antidumping duties of 9.53 percent to 19.17 percent, which have been in effect since April 22, the Trade Ministry said.

Separately, the KTC has launched investigations into alleged dumping by Chinese producers of tin mills, used in food and beverage cans, and polyvinyl chloride suspension resin, used in pipes and industrial materials, in the Korean market.

Final decisions on the two investigations are expected in April next year.





Yonhap