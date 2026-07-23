Trade commission urges antidumping duties on Chinese paint substance

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LG Energy Solution files U.S. patent suits against Chinese battery maker
LG Energy Solution has filed patent lawsuits and an ITC complaint against China’s EVE Energy, seeking to block U.S. imports of battery products that it alleges infringe on its intellectual property.
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TikTok gets clocked with 10.3 billion won fine over user tracking
Korea’s privacy watchdog fined TikTok for tracking more than 9 million users across apps and websites without valid consent.
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U.S. House Appropriations subcommittee officials toured Korean shipyards in July: Sources
A defense appropriations delegation visited Hanwha Ocean and HD Hyundai yards as Washington weighs expanding shipbuilding cooperation.
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Samsung Biologics Q2 net rises on full-capacity operations, weak won
Samsung Biologics posted a 29.1 percent rise in second-quarter net profit as full-capacity plant operations, expanding production and a weak won lifted earnings.