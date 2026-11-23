A Kakao T taxi drives near Seoul Station in Jung District, central Seoul, on Feb. 14, 2023. Kakao Mobility, which runs the Kakao T ride-hailing app, is at the center of TPG's arbitration claim against Kakao. NEWS1

The private equity firm launched international arbitration Monday, alleging Kakao breached an agreement to pursue a U.S. listing for Kakao Mobility.

Kakao faces international arbitration over an allegation that it broke a shareholders’ agreement by failing to pursue a U.S. listing for its ride-hailing subsidiary, Kakao Mobility.

Private equity firm TPG filed the arbitration request against both Kakao and Kakao Mobility, Kakao disclosed in a regulatory filing Monday.

TPG is seeking performance of obligations under the shareholders' agreement and related agreements, along with a contractual penalty and damages. It puts the value of its claims at 1.5 trillion won ($1.1 billion) or more, a figure that includes nonmonetary claims.

That amount equals 9.85 percent of Kakao's equity, which stood at 15.22 trillion won at the end of last year.

International arbitration settles disputes through an arbitrator's ruling instead of a court trial. TPG filed its request with the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) on Oct. 29, with Hong Kong as the seat of arbitration. Kakao received the request from the ICC on Nov. 10.

Kakao has signaled that it will fight the claims.

A Kakao T Blue taxi, part of Kakao Mobility's franchise taxi service, waits at a taxi stand at Seoul Station in Jung District, central Seoul, after accepting a ride request on Feb. 14, 2023. YONHAP

“The amount is an estimate calculated unilaterally by TPG,” Kakao said in the filing. “The company is disputing the validity of the claims and the amount, and denies them all.”

The final amount claimed could change, Kakao added.

The dispute turns on whether Kakao met its contractual obligations in connection with the ADR listing. A TPG-led consortium first invested in Kakao Mobility in 2017 on the condition that the company would go public by 2022, and invested again in 2021.

The TPG-led consortium, Kakao Mobility's second-largest shareholder, pushed for the ADR listing as a way to cash out its investment. But the board of Kakao, the largest shareholder, opposed the plan in September on the grounds that the listing would bring no real benefit to Kakao's ordinary shareholders or the company.





BY SEO JI-WON [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



