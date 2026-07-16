Three firms interested in applying for Korea's upcoming SMR preliminary review system

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Fruit exports for first half of year hit record high
Korea’s outbound fruit shipments rose 19.7 percent from January through June, fueled by premium demand and stronger cold-chain shipping.
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Film producers and talent agencies agree to limit actor fees for state-supported films
The deal would keep pay for actors in state-backed mid- and low-budget films to below 10 percent of net production costs in an effort to invigorate Korean cinema.
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GS Caltex leans on AI, robots to boost safety, efficiency at Yeosu oil refinery
The refiner completed major maintenance at nine Yeosu plant units using AI tools and robots to improve safety, speed inspections and cut fuel use.
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South Korea, U.S. and Japan vow continued cooperation on North Korea's denuclearization
The three countries' joint chiefs of staff reaffirmed their concerns about Pyongyang's threat with stronger language and a renewed focus on their trilateral security partnership.