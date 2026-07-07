The sky's no limit: Incheon airport tops 1 billion passengers

An aerial view of Incheon International Airport in an undated file photo INCHEON INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CORPORATION

The Korean hub hit the milestone in just over 25 years, faster than major global rivals including Changi, Narita and Dubai.

A little more than 25 years after opening, Incheon International Airport has joined the billion-passenger club — faster than any other major global hub airport, according to the Incheon International Airport Corporation on Tuesday.

It reached the milestone ahead of its global peers, such as Munich Airport, which took 33 years and 10 months, Changi Airport at 35 years and five months, Narita International Airport at 39 years and two months and Dubai International Airport at 58 years and two months.

Since Incheon International Airport’s opening in March 2001, the airport has seen an average of 108,000 passengers a day, 4,513 an hour and 75 every minute.

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The 1 billionth passenger was Ayaka Hara, a 28-year-old Japanese national departing for Tokyo on Korean Air Flight KE713. Incheon International Airport Corporation held a ceremony at the Great Hall in Terminal 2, where Hara received a commemorative plaque and airline tickets.

With the exception of the Covid-19 pandemic, Incheon International Airport has maintained steady growth. It welcomed its 100 millionth cumulative passenger in 2005, surpassed 500 million in 2016 and reached 900 million in March 2025.

The airport has also expanded significantly since its opening. When it first opened, 47 airlines served the airport, connecting it to 109 cities in 33 countries. Today, 101 airlines serve 183 cities in 53 countries.

Aircrafts are seen parked on the tarmac at Incheon International Airport on June 16. YONHAP

In November 2025, the airport completed the fourth phase of its expansion project, increasing its annual passenger capacity to 106 million people and making it the world's third-largest airport by infrastructure capacity.

"Incheon International Airport has grown into an airport serving 1 billion passengers thanks to the government's support, the public's trust and the dedication of everyone working at the airport," Kim Bum-ho, acting president of Incheon International Airport Corporation, said. "We will continue investing in our facilities and innovating our services to strengthen the nation's aviation competitiveness."





BY PARK YOUNG-WOO [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]