The new S-Class can be a library, a conference room — but still drives like a Mercedes

A drive through Gangwon shows how Mercedes redesigned more than half its flagship sedan while adding Korea-focused rear-seat features.

YEONGWOL, Gangwon — It's a facelift. But when more than half the car's components have been changed, isn’t it just a new car?

Mercedes-Benz, ever understated, insists on calling its newest S-Class that anyway — even though this update, arriving five years after the current generation's debut, packs in an astonishing amount of new tech for a midcycle refresh.

Figuring out exactly what's new and what's changed made for a genuinely engaging test drive, where I spent 180 kilometers (112 miles) behind the wheel of the new Mercedes S 450 4Matic Long AMG Line through Yeongwol County, Gangwon. And came away with a pretty solid answer to a question I'd always wondered about: Why does everyone think of the S-Class first when they think of a luxury sedan?

Start with the face. The illuminated grille, now 20 percent larger than before, commands more presence with its chrome frame and dense mesh pattern. The headlamps, by contrast, have been sculpted into a sharper, sleeker shape that plays off the grille's heft. The overall effect is exactly the kind of gravitas you'd expect from a car built for chairmen and CEOs.

Step through the door and the mood shifts entirely. The exterior's weightiness gives way to a cabin wrapped in brown leather, metal accents and ambient lighting.

The latest S-Class from Mercedes-Benz SARAH CHEA







Mercedes-Benz Korea's new CEO Shirin Emeera speaks to Korean press during a test drive session in Gangwon on Aug. 18. SARAH CHEA







The rear-seat touch screen offers lots of apps designed for Koreans including Millie's Library audiobook app, Wavve and Genie Music SARAH CHEA













I started in the back seat — because this car's real charm lives back there. With a wheelbase stretching 3,216 millimeters (126.6 inches), the rear feels expansive in every direction. Stretch your legs out or cross them, and there's room to spare.

The dual rear-seat touch screens come loaded with features, but the standout was the Millie's Library app — one of Korea's most popular reading apps — which I used to listen to an audiobook. No motion sickness, just a smooth ride and a good story.

Entertainment is tailored for Korean users, spanning services like Genie Music, Wavve, Melon, and FLO, while video conferencing can be managed entirely through the remote control at your fingertips.

"Even though this S-Class is technically a facelift, we newly developed or redesigned roughly 2,700 components, more than 50 percent of the vehicle," a Mercedes-Benz Korea spokesperson explained. "We brought it to Korea in a form built to maximize convenience for Korean customers."

Behind the wheel, the heft is immediately obvious. Through corners, the seat actively adjusts to counter body roll, which allowed me to feel safe. While driving, the car draws on 27 total sensors — 10 cameras, 5 radar units and 12 ultrasonic sensors — to stay aware of its surroundings.

For a car stretching 5.3 meters (17.4 feet), it moves with surprising grace, smooth enough, at times, to feel almost electric.

The passenger's seat also has a screen that allows videos and other features. The screen, however, is invisible from the driver's seat. SARAH CHEA







The armrest offers spacious storage space SARAH CHEA

One gripe: the car seemed to creep backward slightly, noticeable when releasing the brake, especially pulling away from a stop. Whether that's a new-car quirk or something else, it's a small letdown for a marque with Mercedes' pedigree, and especially for its flagship S-Class.

On winding mountain roads, the rear-axle steering system, which is capable of turning up to 4.5 degrees, really did it work. At low speeds, it steers the rear wheels opposite the front to tighten the turning radius, while at high speeds, it steers them in the same direction to stabilize the body.

I called and said, "Hey Mercedes, I'm a little cold,” without commanding any specific orders. The car automatically raised the temperature. It doesn't just follow commands — it feels like it understands the conversation.

The S-Class runs on an inline six-cylinder 3.0-liter gasoline engine paired with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system, producing 381 horsepower and 57.1 kilograms-meter of torque. It needs only 4.9 seconds from zero to 100 kilometers (62 miles) per hour.

Despite more than half the car being new, the price bump is modest. The sticker price of my test car starts at 195.4 million won ($141,400), just 3.8 million won, or about 2 percent, pricier than the previous version.

Over 2,500 preorders were made for the new S-Class and new Mercedes-Maybach S-Class for three months in Korea.





BY SARAH CHEA [chea.sarah@joongang.co.kr]