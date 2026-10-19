The iPhone foldable is so popular preorders sold out. That may be good for one Samsung affiliate.

An advertisement for preorders of Apple’s iPhone Duo is displayed at a mobile store in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Oct. 16, the day preorders began. The device is set to go on sale in Korea on Oct. 23. YONHAP

While the Apple device is expected to challenge Samsung Electronics’ dominance in the form factor, the display unit could see a jump in screen orders.

One of the major beneficiaries of the preorder sellout for Apple’s first foldable iPhone is Samsung Display, a panel-making affiliate 84.78 percent owned by Samsung Electronics.

As the sole supplier of foldable panels for the iPhone Duo, Samsung Display is likely to see a surge in extra orders, analysts said. Strong consumer demand is one driver, further fueled by production snags with key parts such as the outer hinge and ultrathin glass. Defects in those parts would require additional orders to make up the shortfall.

“Until finished-product yields stabilize, component input will inevitably have to rise to meet the shipment target, which should help near-term shipments for iPhone Duo suppliers,” said Yang Seung-su, an analyst at Meritz Securities. Yang added that Apple is likely to keep placing extra orders until production settles down.

In a statement to U.S. media outlets, the company said preorder demand for the phone has been “nothing short of extraordinary” and that it is working to get the device to customers as quickly as possible.

“Our teams look forward to welcoming customers at Apple Stores worldwide to experience the iPhone Duo and the incredible full iPhone lineup for themselves,” Apple added. It did not say whether stock would be available for customers who missed out on preorders when the phone goes on sale Friday.

Preorders for the iPhone Duo sold out quickly after opening worldwide on Oct. 16. Worldwide popularity of the iPhone foldable was palpable, as customers who ordered more than an hour after preorders opened face a delivery delay of nearly three months.

In most countries where the first wave of preorders opened, including Korea, preorder pages now show a delivery date of Jan. 22, 2027. Buyers face the same wait for both colors, Star White and Night Sky, and for every storage size. With the phone becoming so difficult to buy, some resale platforms are listing it at a steep premium over its official retail price.

The handset is wildly popular despite being one of the most expensive iPhones ever, with a starting price of $1,999 in the United States. In Korea, it costs 3.29 million won ($2,470), around 23 percent more than the U.S. price.

Apple’s entry is also expected to stoke competition and speed up the growth of the foldable market as a whole. Global foldable smartphone shipments are forecast to reach 30 million units in 2027, up 50 percent from 20 million in 2025, according to Kiwoom Securities. The brokerage added that rising chip prices are pushing phone makers to focus on premium models, which earn more per phone.

Samsung Electronics is also set to add to that momentum next year with a wider range of new form factors. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 competes directly with the iPhone Duo, as both use a similar passport-style design. Samsung is also expected to release its next-generation TriFold, and possibly a rollable phone with a screen that expands vertically, though the latter remains a rumor.





BY LEE JAE-LIM [lee.jaelim@joongang.co.kr]