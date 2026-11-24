Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang speaks during the keynote speech at Computex 2026 in Taipei, on June 2. EPA/YONHAP

Jensen Huang promised to be “a better CEO this second time around” as he returned without his usual leather jacket, instead donning a dark navy fabric jacket for his first day of work on Monday.

Huang was reinstated as CEO of Nvidia on Monday, 11 days after resigning amid allegations involving an extramarital affair with businesswoman Alice Huang, who has been suspected of ties to Chinese intelligence.

Huang reported to the company's headquarters in Santa Clara, California, for his first day back at work, according to Business Insider and other reports. The company's board unanimously reinstated the CEO.

Videos posted on social media showed employees packed along railings on multiple floors of the building to watch his return. Employees applauded and cheered when Huang entered the lobby. Some chanted his name and shouted, “Welcome back” and “Let's get to work.”

Huang wore a dark navy jacket instead of his trademark black leather jacket. He repeatedly placed a hand over his chest as he looked around at the employees gathered to greet him.

Huang joked that it was his first day at work and offered an apology to the employees for the inconvenience he had caused.

“Thank you all for the second chance,” he told the excited crowd. “I’ll be a better CEO this second time around.”

Huang also joked that he needed to get a new computer from the IT department because he no longer had one.

The Nvidia headquarters in Santa Clara, California, on Nov. 12 REUTERS/YONHAP

The resignation came as scrutiny mounted over claims that Nvidia chips had reached China despite U.S. export controls. Despite the controversy, business leaders such as Elon Musk had publicly called for his reinstatement.

“I am honored to return to Nvidia and lead one of the most consequential technology companies in the world at the beginning of a new industrial revolution,” Huang said in the company's press release on Monday. “I take this responsibility with the greatest humility and renewed commitment.”

He acknowledged his company, and most importantly his family.

“I am also deeply thankful to our employees, shareholders, leaders across the industry and partners around the world for their extraordinary support,” Huang said. “Above all, I am grateful for the love and support of my family. I can't wait to get back to work.”

The CEO’s return was immediately reflected in the stock market. The S&P 500 surged 4.7 percent following his return. Nvidia’s stock soared almost 30 percent on Monday to close at $165.05, just shy of posting its strongest one-day gain since 2000, around the height of the dot-com boom. The rebound followed a nearly 23 percent drop last week.





BY KIM EUN-BIN, LEE JI-WON [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]