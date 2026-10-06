Tesla tops imported car sales in Korea for 8th straight month in September

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LG technology heads to space on Nuri
LG affiliates will test five components aboard Korea's Nuri rocket during its fifth launch this week.
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LG lands multibillion dollar deal to cool North American AI data centers
LG Electronics will supply chillers for 5 gigawatts of AI data center capacity under a long-term agreement with U.S.-based AIR Control Concept.
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Korea splits AI push into two tracks amid confusion over sovereign model project
The government will continue its sovereign AI competition while launching a separate frontier-model program backed by a proposed 4.7 trillion won budget.
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Hyundai shifts toward value-focused U.S. car buyers
A top dealer says Hyundai’s affordable SUVs and fast-growing hybrid lineup are winning over increasingly pragmatic American consumers.