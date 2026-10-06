Tesla tops imported car sales in Korea for 8th straight month in September

Tesla electric vehicles (EVs) charge at a Tesla Supercharger station in San Ramon, California, in February 2023. EPA/YONHAP

Tesla led Korea's imported passenger car market for an eighth straight month in September as electric vehicles exceeded half of registrations.

U.S. EV maker Tesla was the best-selling imported passenger car brand in Korea for the eighth consecutive month in September, industry data showed Tuesday.

According to the Korea Automobile Importers & Distributors Association, 34,904 imported passenger cars were newly registered last month, up 6.3 percent from a year earlier.

Tesla led the market with 12,372 units, maintaining the top spot since February.

BMW ranked second with 6,066, followed by Mercedes-Benz with 5,477 and China's BYD with 2,614.

The Tesla Model Y L was the best-selling imported model last month, with 8,690 units sold, followed by Model Y Premium with 2,567 units and Mercedes-Benz E200 with 2,133 units.

Driven by strong demand for EVs from brands such as Tesla and BYD, EVs accounted for 52.1 percent of all imported passenger car registrations in September.





Yonhap