Tesla sales soar, but limited repair options put a dent in ownership experience 

A damaged Tesla Model Y that spent several weeks waiting to be admitted for repairs JOONGANG ILBO

Tesla’s booming sales in Korea have outpaced its small collision repair network, creating parts shortages and long waits when vehicles are involved in collisions.

Hundreds of thousands of Teslas can be seen on Korean roads today, a testament to the automaker’s rapid rise in popularity in the country. However, a single fender bender can quickly dampen the joy, turning their owners into repair shop nomads forced to wait weeks or even months to get the damage fixed.

After their Tesla Model Y suffered front and rear driver-side door damage in an accident, one rental car operator spent weeks searching the greater Seoul area for a shop that could make the repairs.

“I paid nearly 100 million won [$73,600] for the car, and now I’m being told to wait a month because they don’t have the parts,” the operator said. “It’s frustrating.”

After being turned away by a repair center in Seoul, the operator then contacted five others — in Bundang, Yongin and Anyang in Gyeonggi; Seongsu in eastern Seoul; and Gangseo District in western Seoul — only to be rejected by all of them. The operator has faced six such delays or rejections in the past month alone.

An office worker surnamed Han has been dealing with a similar headache.

A Tesla repair center told Han the repair “would be possible only after the Chuseok holiday period” when Han asked whether their Model Y could be taken in. This year's Chuseok holiday runs from Sept. 24 to 27.

The challenges for Tesla owners don't end just with trying to find a shop to fix their vehicle.

Some insurers will cover replacement rentals only after a damaged vehicle enters a repair shop. Until then, owners may have little choice but to pay for a replacement rental themselves or to keep driving their damaged car.

“If rain gets into a car through a damaged bumper or trunk and reaches the electrical components inside, parts that were fine after the initial accident could also fail,” an industry source said. “That could also raise questions over who is liable for the additional damage.”

A Tesla logo is seen on a car in the rain in New York on May 5, 2021. REUTERS/YONHAP

About 210,000 Teslas were on Korean roads as of June, according to the Korea Automobile Importers & Distributors Association. Tesla sold 66,376 vehicles in Korea from January through July this year, up about 150 percent from the same period last year.

Tesla has 16 official service centers across Korea. However, collision repairs are available at only two company-operated locations: Dongtan and Yongin in Gyeonggi.

Even with an additional 12 external repair shops which are certified as Tesla Approved Body Shops, the company still has just 14 collision repair locations nationwide, far fewer than other import brands.

Auto part shortages are another source of delays.

“One of the biggest complaints from approved body shops is that they can’t get the parts they need,” an auto repair industry source said. “There’s no point taking in a car if they don’t have the parts to fix it, so they have to push back appointments.”

Tesla's service center in Gangseo District, western Seoul TESLA KOREA

A representative at a Tesla body shop in the greater Seoul area described a similar situation.

“We get roughly 20 calls a day about accident repairs, but we can take in only three or four cars even on a good day,” the representative said. “There are too many cars and not enough parts.”

By comparison, Mercedes-Benz, which has about 830,000 vehicles on Korean roads, has 74 service centers capable of collision repairs.

BMW, with about 770,000 vehicles in operation in Korea, offers collision repairs at 45 of its 82 service centers. Some BMW service centers can also send damaged cars to affiliated repair shops and return them to customers afterward.

Both German automakers also operate major auto parts distribution centers in Korea and supply components nationwide. Tesla is understood to have no such facility in the country.

“Sales have grown rapidly since last year, and our service infrastructure has not fully kept pace,” Tesla Korea said. “We are expanding our service network nationwide, but new repair centers cannot simply be opened overnight.”

“Aftersales service is just as important as selling cars,” said Kim Pil-soo, an automotive professor at Daelim University. “Korea has about 5,000 Class 1 and Class 2 auto repair shops, so automakers could expand their service networks through partnerships rather than opening their own centers.”

Class 1 and Class 2 auto repair shops are capable of maintenance, inspections, parts replacement, repairs, engine and transmission work, bodywork and painting.

Visitors look at BYD’s EVs at an auto exhibition at Coex in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on March 25. NEWS1

A repair bill for a BYD Sealion 7 posted on an online community in May. Labor costs account for half of the repair bill, which totals about 11 million won. SCREEN CAPTURE

For Chinese EV maker BYD, the complaints have centered less on availability and more on the hefty cost of repairs.

One online post put repairs for a 25 million won Dolphin at about 3.4 million won. Another poster cited an 11 million won bill for a Sealion 7, which retails for around 45 million won. Labor accounted for a substantial portion of the repair costs.

BYD Korea pushed back against the criticism. It said the vehicles had suffered more extensive damage than was apparent online. The damage had reached internal structures, so technicians had to repair entire sections of the vehicle and remove and reinstall major components.

The company also said its estimates use repair-time data from Audatex, an international collision-repair estimating system.

“Audatex repair times are only a reference and are not binding,” an auto repair industry source said. “Actual repair times can vary depending on factors such as the skill level of technicians at individual service centers.”





BY SUK GYEONG-MIN [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.





