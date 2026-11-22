U.S. President Donald Trump climbs out of a Tesla Model S, its flush door handle popped out, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington on March 11, 2025. EPA/YONHAP

Surging sales of China-made Tesla EVs helped drive Korea’s auto trade deficit with China to $4.23 billion through October.

Korea's car trade deficit with China rose to a record high in the January-October period, driven by rising demand for Tesla EVs made in China, industry data showed Sunday.

Korea exported $168.77 million worth of cars to China in the first 10 months of the year, down 34.9 percent from the same period last year, according to data from the Korea International Trade Association and the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources.

However, imports of cars from China surged 79.2 percent year on year to $4.39 billion over the period, bringing the trade deficit to a record $4.23 billion.

Korea has recorded a deficit in the car trade with China every year since 2017, with the gap widening sharply from $466 million in 2022 to $943 million in 2023 and $1.73 billion in 2024.

The widening deficit is largely attributed to strong sales of Tesla EVs manufactured at the U.S. automaker's Gigafactory in Shanghai.

According to separate data from the Korea Automobile Importers and Distributors Association, 98,313 Tesla EVs were sold in Korea between January and October, up 105 percent from a year earlier.

China's BYD sold more than 20,000 cars in Korea over the cited period. Additionally, Polestar has been selling China-made EVs in the country.

The surge in imports of China-made vehicles helped China overtake Germany as Korea's largest source of car imports in the first half of the year.





Yonhap