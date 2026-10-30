Tax revenue up 26.4 trillion won in September as chip supercycle boosts earnings

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Industrial output rises 3% in September on chips
Korea's industrial output, retail sales and facility investment all rose in September, led by a sharp increase in semiconductor production.
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Government to lift Gyeonggi greenbelt restrictions for 76,700 new homes
The government will designate six development sites near Seoul, aiming to start construction by 2030 while investigating suspected land speculation.
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Heat illness insurance payouts surge fourfold in Gyeonggi’s record summer
Gyeonggi’s climate insurance program paid far more heat-related claims in six months than during the previous full year as extreme weather intensified.
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Banks' household mortgage lending rates up for fifth month in September
The average interest rate on new bank loans stood at 4.57 percent in September, up 0.17 percentage points from a month earlier.