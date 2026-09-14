Tax agency targets 41 businesses over price practices

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LG AI discovers hair-loss treatment material in a day, eyes manufacturing next
LG's science-focused AI analyzed 420,000 substances to identify Rhamsydil, a potential female pattern hair-loss treatment for Dr.Groot products.
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Korean Air to begin booking migration ahead of Asiana integration
Korean Air will begin moving Asiana reservations to its system in November, assigning KE flight codes ahead of their December merger.
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LG Electronics launches first B2B AI home experience space in the Middle East
The Korean electronics giant has launched the region's first B2B AI home experience space in Riyadh to target Saudi Arabia's growing smart-building market.
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HD Hyundai E&F completes LNG cogeneration power plant at Daesan complex
The plant, located in Seosan, South Chungcheong, has a capacity of 290 megawatts and 321 tons of steam per hour.