CJ Logistics opened Korea's first sea-based integrated e-commerce logistics center in Incheon, seeking to strengthen its position in the fast-growing cross-border e-commerce market, particularly by tapping rising imports from China.

Designed to handle up to 180,000 express parcels a day, the Aam Sea Express Center brings the entire cross-border e-commerce supply chain under one roof, from inbound shipments and customs clearance to domestic parcel sorting and dispatch, CJ Logistics said. That cuts delivery times for parcels from China to just three days, down from the previous four days.

“If a three-day service can be provided reliably, platforms will increasingly choose cargo coming in by sea over expensive airfreight,” said Jang Young-ho, head of Global Division 1 at CJ Logistics, during a media tour of the facility on Wednesday.

Korean consumers made about 180 million overseas direct purchases delivered by express cargo in 2025, according to the Korea Customs Service. Goods from China accounted for 77 percent of e-commerce imports by number that year. CJ estimates that about half of overseas direct-purchase parcels now arrive by sea.

Shipping by sea costs about 30 percent less per parcel than air, Jang said. The trade-off has been speed, as limited customs capacity at ports slowed clearance.

The Aam Sea Express Center, which has run since Sept. 21, sits in the e-commerce zone of the Aam Logistics Complex 2 in Songdo, Incheon. CJ calls it Korea's first sea-based e-commerce logistics complex. The two-story building is also the largest privately operated express customs facility in the country, according to the company, and can process up to 180,000 parcels a day.

CJ collects goods at its sites in Weihai and Qingdao, China, and ships them overnight to Incheon, where they arrive the next morning. At the center, boxes pass under bar code readers and through 16 X-ray machines, where customs officers check the images.

The parcels then are split up three ways. Those needing closer inspection slide down red chutes to an inspection and quarantine area, those held over inaccurate customs information go down gray chutes to storage and cleared parcels take blue chutes to the domestic delivery floor. A normal parcel clears customs about three minutes after entering the center, according to the company.

Cleared small parcels are presorted on the spot for 270 subterminals nationwide, which cuts transfers between facilities and the sorting work later needed at hub terminals. Goods shipped from China can reach consumers within three days, the company said.

Parcels pass through a barcode reader at CJ Logistics' Aam Sea Express Center in Incheon on Nov. 25. CJ LOGISTICS Parcels that have cleared customs slide down blue spiral chutes to the domestic delivery area at CJ Logistics' Aam Sea Express Center in Incheon. CJ LOGISTICS

The center processes about 60,000 parcels a day with about 50 workers, with all of the parcels coming from China for now. Staffing is largely similar to other facilities, according to CJ Logistics, adding that a direct comparison is difficult because each center handles different types of packages. CJ aims to reach 80,000 to 100,000 parcels a day by December and then full capacity around March or April next year.

During China's Singles' Day shopping festival this month, about 110,000 parcels came in on the busiest day.

Bulkier goods are also shifting to sea. Sofas, barbecue grills and fishing rods now arrive alongside clothing and accessories, and CJ plans to finalize an investment in a large-cargo X-ray line next year.

CJ is also preparing to send goods the other way. Part of the building is reserved for reverse direct-purchase exports and a Global Distribution Center (GDC), which will receive goods from overseas and reship them to multiple countries. CJ aims to open the GDC around March next year and plans to expand sea-sea and sea-air multimodal services.

“Based on sea express services, we will expand into reverse direct purchases, GDC and multimodal transport, and grow the center into a cross-border e-commerce logistics hub connecting countries across Asia,” Jang said.





BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [kim.minyoung5@joongang.co.kr]