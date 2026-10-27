Taihan Cable's unit wins cable system order in Germany

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Contest for AI films, videos to take place in Seoul
A December contest in Seoul will select generative AI films and videos for a chance to compete in the Silicon Valley finals.
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Corporate direct financing up in September on increased debt sales
Korean companies raised 28.6 trillion won in September, driven by a 78 percent increase in corporate bond sales.
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Knowing how to use AI isn't enough. Companies want employees who can check its work.
Companies are looking for candidates who can use AI naturally but can still verify its output; in other words, they want people who can think for themselves rather than outsource their judgment to AI.
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K-content had a record $15 billion in exports. So why aren't producers making any money?
Korean film and TV production companies said fixed margins and lost IP rights from broadcasters and platforms leave them with scant returns on global hits, forcing many to operate at a loss.