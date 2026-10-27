Taihan Cable's unit wins cable system order in Germany

Taihan Cable & Solution, Korea's second-largest cable maker, said Tuesday its Netherlands unit has won a contract to supply a high-voltage cable system in Germany.

Taihan Netherlands B.V. secured the turnkey contract from an unnamed German power network operator to supply a high-voltage alternating current (HVAC) cable system, the company said in a press release.

Under the contract, the unit will oversee the entire project, including engineering, manufacturing, installation and testing.

Taihan Cable said it will supply HVAC cable systems worth 115 billion won ($86.8 million) for the project to build a 380-kilovolt underground power network in Germany. It did not disclose the total contract value.

"Demand for large-scale turnkey cable projects in Europe is growing rapidly, driven by the expansion of the AI industry and increased investment in data centers. We will continue to pursue business opportunities in the region to meet a wide range of customer needs," the company said.

The company, meanwhile, had a cable order backlog worth 4.1 trillion won at the end of June.





Yonhap