T1 players become Minions in new collab collection

T1 has launched Minions-themed merchandise featuring Faker and four teammates, marking the first licensing deal to portray esports players through the characters.

Korean esports team T1 launched merchandise that incorporates the players’ personalities into Minions characters on Tuesday, following a licensing agreement with U.S.-based Universal Products & Experiences.

The merchandise line, dubbed the “T1 x Minions Collection,” went on sale at T1’s online and physical stores. The items include clothes, plush dolls, keycaps for computer keyboards, a desk mat and five varieties of key chains.

The collaboration marks the first time Universal has authorized Minions characters to depict esports athletes' personalities, according to a press release from T1.

The five players featured in the collection are: T1 captain Lee Sang-hyeok, better known as Faker; Choi Hyeon-joon, known as Doran; Mun Hyeon-jun, known as Oner; Kim Su-hwan, known as Peyze; and Ryu Min-seok, known as Keria.

The merchandise designs also feature T1's signature red and black colors alongside the Minions' quirky, comical figures.

T1 CEO Joe Marsh noted that the latest collaboration carries the meaning of crossing the boundary between global esports and entertainment, adding that the unprecedented licensing proves T1’s global status and clout.

T1 is set to compete in the 2026 League of Legends World Championship in the United States starting Oct. 23. Its final round is scheduled in New York on Nov. 15.





BY LEE SOO-JUNG [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]