Survey finds that 92% of Korean firms in Vietnam wish to stay despite rising labor costs

According to a survey, 92 percent of Korean companies operating in Vietnam said that they had no intention of withdrawing from the country, with 87.5 percent citing "relative cost advantage" as their main reason.

More than 9 out of 10 Korean companies operating in Vietnam said that they plan to maintain their businesses there despite rising labor costs and regulatory burdens, a survey released on Sunday showed.

According to the survey conducted by the Korea International Trade Association (KITA), 92 percent of Korean companies operating in Vietnam said that they had no intention of withdrawing from the Southeast Asian country.

Among them, 87.5 percent cited “cost advantage relative to other countries” as the main reason for their stay.

The results come despite a sharp rise in wages in Vietnam in recent years, KITA said.

Vietnamese workers’ average monthly minimum wage increased by more than 4.5 times, from $45.40 in 2010 to $205.30 in 2024, according to the association. The figure has risen by an annual average of 11.4 percent over those 14 years, marking the fastest pace of increase among major economies in Asia.

Despite increasing labor costs, companies maintained a positive view of the future outlook of the Vietnamese market.

Nearly 60 percent of companies expected their operations in Vietnam to improve over the next three to five years, far outpacing the 12.4 percent that expressed a pessimistic outlook.

Seventy-two percent of respondents said that they assess Vietnam as continuing to play the role of a global business hub in the future.

KITA advised companies operating in Vietnam to review their cost structure while improving their operations in line with the Southeast Asian country’s changing business environment.





Yonhap