Supreme Court upholds acquittal of HSBC in naked short-selling case

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Chinese-speaking hacker possibly behind attack on Korean banks, CrowdStrike says
CrowdStrike said an unidentified, likely financially motivated attacker breached multiple Korean financial systems using AI tools.
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Kospi opens slightly higher as Samsung earnings lift tech shares
The Seoul bourse opened 0.07 percent higher as Samsung Electronics’ stronger-than-expected third-quarter profit estimate supported technology stocks despite oil-driven inflation concerns.
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Korean financial groups post record first-half profits as banks lead
Ten financial holding companies earned a combined 17.6 trillion ($13.1 billion) won in the first half, driven by strong banking, insurance and investment returns.
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Korea Exchange delays small-cap delistings after court backs two companies
The KRX shelved delisting procedures for eight small-cap stocks after a Seoul court granted injunctions to Jooyon and KM Pharmaceutical.