The Sunchang Fermentation Tourism Foundation hosted the two-day Tteokbokki Festa on Friday and Saturday at Sunchang Fermentation Theme Park and Sunchang Traditional Gochujang Folk Village in Sunchang County, North Jeolla Province.

The Sunchang Fermentation Tourism Foundation hosted the two-day Tteokbokki Festa on Friday and Saturday at Sunchang Fermentation Theme Park and Sunchang Traditional Gochujang Folk Village in Sunchang County, North Jeolla Province.

The festival aimed to boost overnight tourism and local spending by pairing Sunchang's heritage of making jang — traditional fermented sauces and pastes — with tteokbokki, the popular Korean street food made with rice cakes in a spicy, savory sauce. The event drew steady crowds from across the country over the two days.

This year's festival was organized around four themes — Food Crave, Kick Back, Pull Attraction and Chill — with an emphasis on interactive experiences that encouraged visitors to participate rather than simply watch.

A total of 35 food stalls operated across the festival grounds, including 11 run by local townships, 11 general vendors, three university booths and 10 snack stands. They showcased signature dishes made with Sunchang's locally produced fermented pastes. Other highlights included a village cooking competition and an integrated mobile payment system that allowed visitors to rate participating vendors, adding to the lively atmosphere.

The festival offered a mix of food-related attractions and hands-on activities. One of the main draws was a cooking show featuring chef Cho Kwang-hyo, who gained national attention through Netflix's hit reality series "Culinary Class Wars" (2024–). The Tteokbokki Lab program combined cooking demonstrations with interactive storytelling.

Other activities included "AR Find Tteokbokking," an augmented reality scavenger hunt connecting the Traditional Gochujang Folk Village with the Fermentation Theme Park; "Burn Off Tteokbokki," a fitness challenge encouraging participants to burn calories; and Giltteok Saseng, a street-side tteokbokki-themed drawing contest.

Arts and crafts booths also offered workshops where visitors could make rice-cake-shaped squishies, keyrings, soaps and customized keyboard keycaps. The activities proved particularly popular with families, children and young adults.

Programs highlighting Sunchang's local culture and culinary heritage also drew attention. The Sunchang Wellness Tour and a tteokbokki sauce-making workshop led by master gochujang maker Kang Soon-ok offered visitors hands-on ways to explore the region's food traditions.

The festival also featured student-run pop-up stores, including "Sunchang-dong Tteokbokki Cafe" and "Sunchang-dong Stationery Shop," as well as a university tteokbokki-making and flash mob competition. Organized in connection with Jeonju University's Glocal Cooperation Project, the programs showcased collaboration between local government and academia.

Meanwhile, the overnight "One Night in Sunchang" camping program at the Fermentation Theme Park offered visitors a chance to extend their stay, with camping influencer Rirang OnAir, who has 1.4 million YouTube subscribers, joining the program.

A smart facility system also helped make the festival more convenient. Through QR codes, visitors could order food, check sanitation conditions in designated "Clean Zones," view festival maps, register coupons and locate individual booths, making it easier to navigate the grounds and enjoy the event.

"This event demonstrated the appeal of combining our traditional fermented-sauce heritage with tteokbokki to create a festival for all generations," said Sun Yun-suk, head of the Sunchang Fermentation Tourism Foundation. "We will work to develop the festival into a longer-stay tourism attraction for the county and create a higher-quality event that grows alongside the local community."





BY LEE SO-YOUN [lee.soyoun1@joongang.co.kr]