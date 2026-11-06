Substrate shortages emerge as AI chip market’s new bottleneck

An RF-SiP substrate featuring copper post (Cu-Post) technology unveiled by LG Innotek at a tech event at its headquarters in western Seoul on June 16. LG INNOTEK

Samsung Electro-Mechanics and LG Innotek are expanding AI substrate capacity as long-term customer deals fuel growth but demand still outstrips supply.

Advanced semiconductor packaging substrates have emerged as a new supply chain bottleneck in the AI chip market, leading to intense competition among global chipmakers to secure critical components.

Intel recently disclosed that shortages of packaging substrates have prevented it from fully meeting demand for data center CPUs in its third quarter report filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The company expects supply constraints for key components, including substrates and memory chips, to persist through next year.

After the third quarter, Intel signed two agreements to secure substrate supplies, with estimated financial commitments ranging from $5.3 billion to $6.1 billion. Of that amount, Intel plans to pay approximately $3.3 billion by the end of 2027.

The shortage stems largely from the increasing sophistication of AI chips. As CPUs and GPUs used in AI servers become more powerful, the substrates that connect them to other components must also become larger and more complex. Manufacturing these substrates requires precisely stacking multiple layers of circuitry, which makes production technically demanding and capacity expansion time-consuming.

The flip-chip ball grid array (FC-BGA) is a prominent example. It is a high-value substrate that transmits electrical signals between semiconductor chips and motherboards. FC-BGAs are widely used in AI servers and data centers. Some customers have even begun helping substrate manufacturers finance capacity expansions while guaranteeing purchases over extended periods.

Korean companies are also expanding production capacity to meet growing demand.

Samsung Electro-Mechanics announced in September that it would invest a total of 6.78 trillion won ($5 billion) to expand FC-BGA production facilities at its Sejong plant in Korea and its subsidiary in Vietnam.

The company plans to invest 4.3 trillion won in Sejong and 2.5 trillion won in Vietnam. The new Sejong facilities are scheduled to begin mass production in September 2028, while the Vietnam facilities are expected to start operations in June 2030.

The investment is backed by financial support from global customers and commitments to purchase substrates over the medium to long term. The arrangement allows Samsung Electro-Mechanics to reduce the financial burden of its large-scale investment while securing future sales volumes in advance.

Two samples of ultra-large FC-BGA substrates showcased by LG Innotek at the 2026 Electronic Components and Technology Conference on May 27 LG INNOTEK

Even after announcing its expansion plans, the company has continued to receive requests for additional orders from customers.

During its recent third quarter earnings conference call, Samsung Electro-Mechanics said its planned capacity expansion would not be sufficient to meet all customer demand and that it was reviewing the timing and scale of further investments.

The company's financial performance has also improved.

Revenue from Samsung Electro-Mechanics' package solution division reached 939 billion won in the third quarter, up 58 percent from a year earlier, driven by increased sales of high-value FC-BGAs used in server CPUs, AI accelerators and networking equipment.

LG Innotek is also stepping up efforts to expand its presence in the AI substrate market.

In September, the company unveiled a large-format FC-BGA substrate for AI accelerators measuring more than 100 millimeters (3.9 inches) on each side and is discussing supply arrangements with potential customers.

LG Innotek plans to begin mass production of substrates for AI training and inference applications in 2027 and expand into high-value server substrates by 2028. The company is also in talks with two major customers over long-term supply agreements and potential additional investments.

Industry observers say competition in the AI semiconductor market has expanded beyond chip manufacturing to securing stable supplies of essential components.

"Demand for AI semiconductors is growing rapidly, but substrate supply has been unable to keep pace," said Kwon Min-gyu, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities. "The shortage is likely to persist for some time, which should have a positive impact on the earnings of substrate manufacturers."





BY PARK YOUNG-WOO [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]