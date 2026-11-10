Stuck in the Joseon Dynasty? Tesla owners flood land minister's posts with complaints about FSD ban.

The frustrations follow a police crackdown on those who illegally unlocked Full Self-Driving (FSD), Tesla's self-driving feature, as it cannot run on cars that are required to meet Korea's vehicle safety standards.

Korea’s land minister has become the target of Tesla owners’ frustration, with replies to his most recent X post on housing mainly comprising complaints about the government’s handling of the carmaker’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) feature.

Under Korea’s vehicle safety standards, drivers must keep their hands on the steering wheel at all times when the car is in motion — a requirement that FSD fails to meet, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.

Dozens of Tesla owners voiced their discontent under the minister’s housing post from Tuesday, as well as on others leading up to that day.

“We don’t care [about housing]. Lift FSD restrictions,” one user wrote.

“There are so many comments about FSD. Are you ever going to respond?” wrote another.

Others took issue with how the FSD restriction applies only to China-built vehicles.

U.S.-built models entered the country under the Korea-U.S. FTA, which lets cars that meet U.S. safety standards onto Korean roads without separate government approval.

China-built Teslas, on the other hand, must meet Korea’s vehicle safety standards.

“Please approve FSD for China-made Tesla HW4 models as soon as possible,” one comment from Friday read, while another urged, “Try out the FSD. It’s a different world.”

The frustration has also spilled over into online forums. In Tesla Korea Club, an online community for Tesla owners, the most liked response to a post lamenting the slow progress of FSD approval compared the situation to the late Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910).

“In the late 19th century, Joseon opened its doors too late, was dragged around by foreign powers and eventually [collapsed],” the commenter wrote. “History repeats itself. Only the place, timing, people and methods change. Unless we change, we will fall behind.”

X users ask the government to lift restrictions for Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD) feature under a post about housing policy, uploaded by Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport Hong Ji-sun on Nov. 5 SCREEN CAPTURE

These complaints follow a police crackdown on those who illegally unlocked the self-driving feature. The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency’s traffic crime unit referred 80 owners of China-built Teslas to prosecutors without detention for activating FSD, violating the Motor Vehicle Management Act, and seized 21 devices.

Of the 238,968 Teslas registered in Korea as of the end of September, 53,477, or 22.4 percent, could use FSD, according to data submitted by Tesla Korea. Most of the remaining cars are China-built Model 3 and Model Y units, totaling 183,407.

The ministry has made little move to ease the restriction. Regarding Tesla Korea’s Oct. 22 request for a regulatory exemption, a ministry official told CBS Nocut News in a report published on Wednesday that the company supplied an “insufficient” portion of the required documents.

The ministry has pointed to the difference between FSD and legally permitted adaptive cruise control — the vehicle handles steering and gear changes for the former — and how no international standard for FSD exists yet.

Tesla Korea, meanwhile, has argued that the feature’s record speaks for itself.

“FSD has driven over 100 million kilometers [62.1 million miles] cumulatively in Korea so far, and while there have been minor accidents, no significant serious accidents have been reported to us,” Tesla Korea CEO Seo Young-deuk said at the National Assembly audit on Oct. 8.





BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [kim.minyoung5@joongang.co.kr]