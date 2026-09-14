Stronger won drives third monthly import-price fall

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Finance minister, ADB chief discuss cooperation in supply chains, AI and energy
Koo Yun-cheol met with Masato Kanda ahead of the Korea-Central Asia Summit set for Wednesday to discuss concrete developments.
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Jobs among Koreans in their 20s fall fastest since 1998 financial crisis
Employment among people in their 20s dropped 193,000 through August as more young Koreans enter the labor market later.
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Higher tax revenue, home sales buoy Korea's fiscal balance sheet
A combination of stronger income, more home transactions and higher corporate tax revenue cut Korea’s January-July managed fiscal deficit by 22 trillion won ($16.3 billion) from a year earlier.
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Exports up 83% in September on chips
Korea’s exports surged nearly 83 percent on year in the first 10 days of September, driven primarily by semiconductor shipments influenced by the AI boom.