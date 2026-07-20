Stop and shop

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Foreign tourists browse shops in Seoul's Myeongdong shopping district on July 20. Spending by inbound visitors to Korea is expanding beyond luxury goods and global brands to include local fashion labels and everyday grocery items, according to a report by Lotte Members, the loyalty program operator of the retail giant.

Foreign tourists browse shops in Seoul's Myeongdong shopping district on July 20. Spending by inbound visitors to Korea is expanding beyond luxury goods and global brands to include local fashion labels and everyday grocery items, according to a report by Lotte Members, the loyalty program operator of the retail giant.

lotte members inbound spending foreign tourists business photo myeong-dong seoul

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