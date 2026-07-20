Stop and shop

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Kospi opens lower on concerns about AI-linked sectors, escalating Iran tensions
The Kospi fell 35.41 points, or 0.52 percent, to 6,785.19 on Monday after a chip-driven sell-off on Wall Street.
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BTS lights up the World Cup final — in pictures
The K-pop megaband delivered “Dynamite” in the World Cup’s first halftime show as Spain beat Argentina in extra time.
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A stylish look at the K-Pet Fair
A dog in UV-protection goggles drew attention at the Seoul expo, where more than 130 brands showcased products for Korea’s fast-growing pet industry.
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Elegant heritage
President Lee Jae Myung and first lady Kim Hye-kyung watch a performance at the opening ceremony of the 48th session of the Unesco World Heritage Committee in Busan on July 19.