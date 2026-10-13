Stocks open sharply lower on U.S. losses, inflation concerns

Read more
-
Kospi triggers trading curb amid tech selloff
Korea's benchmark index fell more than 4 percent as semiconductor shares slid ahead of major U.S. earnings and inflation data.
-
The enduring illusion of a 'new normal' (KOR)
As retirees chased a soaring Kospi, many who switched pension plans suffered losses, underscoring the risks of abandoning investment discipline.
-
AI could soon get you more interest on your money. But banks may not like it.
AI agents could shift idle cash into higher-yield accounts, optimizing consumer returns but directly impacting the bottom line at financial institutions that have for years relied on consumer “laziness.”
-
The enduring illusion of a 'new normal'
As retirees chased a soaring Kospi, many who switched pension plans suffered losses, underscoring the risks of abandoning investment discipline.