Household wealth losses and a likely Bank of Korea rate hike are heightening fears of weaker consumption and excessive economic tightening.

Korean stocks are swinging wildly and interest rates are moving higher. Households have lost a large share of their stock-market wealth, all while the Bank of Korea (BOK) is poised to raise its policy rate again on Thursday.

The combination of weaker consumption from falling stock prices and heavier interest burdens from higher rates is raising concerns over a “double tightening” of the Korean economy.

The Kospi closed at 4,708.54 on Monday, down 48.3 percent from its record close of 9,114.55 on June 22. Monday's 3.31 percent drop came after a 7.9 percent plunge the previous week, and sell-side sidecars were triggered on both Friday and Monday.

The index reversed course on Tuesday. It jumped more than 6 percent in early trading and briefly retook the 5,000 mark, and the Korea Exchange triggered a buy-side sidecar at 9:06 a.m., the first since Nov. 10. The rally came after Nvidia's board reinstated Jensen Huang as CEO, sending the chipmaker's shares up 31.5 percent overnight.

A buy-side sidecar halts program buy orders for five minutes when Kospi 200 futures rise 5 percent or more and stay there for one minute.

Despite Tuesday's rebound, investor anxiety remains high following weeks of steep losses. A sharp stock-market decline can have a major impact on household spending and weigh on consumption across the economy.

Investment bank Citi estimated that Korean households suffered about 563 trillion won ($418.82 billion) in stock-market losses during the second half of this year in its report released on Thursday. The figure is equivalent to 19 percent of annual nominal GDP and 37 percent of private consumption.

The losses have also erased much of the estimated 579 trillion won in stock-market gains households accumulated during the first half.

Citi estimated that the market downturn could reduce consumer spending by about 8.4 trillion won. It projected that the impact could shave 0.2 percentage point off GDP growth and 0.5 percentage point off private consumption growth through next year.

“The negative impact of household stock-market losses on growth and inflation could be equivalent to the BOK raising its policy rate by 0.50 to 0.75 percentage point,” said Kim Jin-wook, chief economist at Citi.

A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi trading at 4,692.88 points, down 177.08 points, or 3.64 percent, from the previous trading session during intraday trading on Nov. 23. KIM JONG-HO

In other words, the shock would be similar to that of two or three additional quarter-point rate hikes.

The BOK, meanwhile, is likely to raise its policy rate from 3 percent to 3.25 percent on Thursday.

Concerns are growing that another hike could further weaken consumption next year. The full impact of consecutive rate increases in July and August has yet to be felt, and the recent stock-market plunge has now added another drag.

Questions are also being raised over whether stronger growth forecasts could give a misleading picture of the economy and provide justification for another rate hike.

Market watchers expect the BOK to raise its growth forecast for next year from 2.9 percent to above 3 percent.

“Changes in the weighting of industries in GDP calculations caused by soaring semiconductor prices alone could lift the growth rate by about 0.7 percentage point,” NH Investment & Securities estimated in its report released on Monday.

The highest-capacity, high bandwidth 16-High HBM3E memory chips from SK hynix are seen in this studio photograph in San Francisco on Aug. 6, 2025. REUTERS/YONHAP

The share of information technology manufacturing rose from 10.4 percent in the fourth quarter of last year to 24.5 percent in the second quarter of this year.

The Korea Development Institute also raised its growth forecast for next year from 2.2 percent to 3.9 percent. The institute estimated that semiconductors would account for about two-thirds of that growth.

Korea calculates growth by giving more weight to industries that have become larger in the economy. Because semiconductor prices surged this year, the chip industry now carries much more weight in the GDP calculation.

That means even the same increase in chip production can lift the overall growth rate more than it did before. So Korea’s headline growth rate can rise sharply even if the semiconductor boom does not spread to other parts of the economy.

“The weighting effect is a technical adjustment, so we need to consider the possibility that using it to raise the core inflation outlook could become grounds for excessive tightening,” Kang Seung-won, an analyst at NH Investment & Securities, said.

Won bills are being sent out from the Bank of Korea in central Seoul on Feb. 11. YONHAP

Some also called for a reassessment of what constitutes strong economic growth.

“Growth in the 3 percent range is the new baseline, not a sign of overheating,” Kim Ho-jung, an economist at Yuanta Securities, said.

In other words, a higher headline growth rate does not necessarily mean domestic demand has recovered or the economy is overheating.

Concerns over excessive tightening are also growing in the United States.

Federal Reserve Gov. Christopher Waller has raised the possibility of a half-percentage-point rate increase for December.

“Many people believe that they [the Federal Reserve] may be making a policy mistake if they overtighten,” U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned during an interview on Sunday. “We've seen a substantial tightening in financial conditions over the past few months.”

Billionaire investor Bill Ackman also joined in criticizing the potential move.

“Three percent inflation is a more realistic ambition in the new world,” Ackman wrote in his X post on Monday. “The Fed will put the U.S. and world in recession if it continues to raise rates in a failed attempt to drive inflation to 2 percent.”



The case for another hike has not gone away, however. Growth and price pressures make it hard to stop tightening. Kim Chan-hee, an analyst at Shinhan Securities, expects a hike on Thursday, but said, “Given the negative spillover from the stock market's sharp fall, the BOK is unlikely to toughen its tightening tone verbally.”





BY KIM WON [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]