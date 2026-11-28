The loan department of a bank in Seoul on Sept. 18. Loans borrowed by young people continue to grow amid sustained increases of housing prices and a bullish rally in the stock market. YONHAP

Outstanding margin loans came to 25.04 trillion won ($18.8 billion), the lowest level since Oct. 28 last year.

Stock loans in Korea fell to a 13-month low this week due to increased volatility in stock markets, industry data showed on Saturday.

Outstanding margin loans came to 25.04 trillion won ($18.8 billion) on Friday, the lowest level since Oct. 28 last year, according to data compiled by the Korea Financial Investment Association.

The tally came as volatility heightened in local stock markets this week.

After hitting a record peak in June, the benchmark Kospi has slumped, mainly due to AI-related investment concerns.

This week alone, the bourse activated trading curbs on stock markets four times due to wild swings.





Yonhap