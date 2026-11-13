Stella Artois serves up holiday cheer with Pure Gold pop-up at The Hyundai Seoul

Visitors try Stella Artois’ Pure Gold beer at the “Pure Gold Bar” in the Christmas Village Stella Artois

The Belgian beer Stella Artois is hosting the “Pure Gold Bar” exclusive holiday pop-up at Sounds Forest on the fifth floor of The Hyundai Seoul in Yeouido, western Seoul, from Tuesday to Dec. 31.

The Belgian beer Stella Artois is hosting the “Pure Gold Bar” exclusive holiday pop-up at Sounds Forest on the fifth floor of The Hyundai Seoul in Yeouido, western Seoul, from Tuesday to Dec. 31.

The event at the flagship department store’s seasonal landmark, the Christmas Village, aims to showcase the delicate flavor and qualities of the brand’s new Pure Gold lager. The unique event is designed to offer customers a memorable experience, from the design of the space to drinks embellished with gold flakes.

With a theme based on Christmas in New York, The Hyundai Seoul evokes the mid-1980s and 1990s street scene in the city. The Pure Gold Bar also captures the mood of the streets with its charming red-brick facade and nostalgic vintage signage. The interior features decorative ambient lighting on a bar top with a gold hue that radiates the quintessential charm of a New York Christmas in every nook and cranny.

The Pure Gold Bar interior is split into a dual-zone experimental space featuring the “Pure Gold Tasting Bar” for firsthand product tastings and the “Pure Gold Chalice Bar,” which offers a bespoke tasting experience.

Visitors at the “Pure Gold Tasting Bar” can experience and savor Pure Gold's refined tasting notes. The session is open to all adult visitors with verified ID.

The “Pure Gold Chalice Bar” is limited to 100 guests daily and is exclusively for visitors joining an on-site social media tagging event. The beer is crowned with rich foam and dusted with gold flakes.

The venue also features various photo spots adorned with Christmas displays interwoven with brand identity. Admission is available through the prebooking online mall app “The Hyundai Hi” or by on-site queuing via QR codes stationed across the second through fourth floors of the department store.

A Stella Artois brand manager added, “As the first beer brand to participate in The Hyundai Seoul's quintessential year-end Christmas Village, we are thrilled to offer customers a distinctive brand experience unique to Pure Gold. Through this pop-up, we hope visitors can experience Pure Gold's delicate flavor and premium value through our tasting programs and spatial design.”





BY LEE SO-YOUN [lee.soyoun1@joongang.co.kr]