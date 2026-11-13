Stella Artois serves up holiday cheer with Pure Gold pop-up at The Hyundai Seoul

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Incheon, IFEZ to bolster investment to become biotech, K-culture hub
Incheon plans to bolster investment to raise competitiveness with K-content and biopharmaceuticals by leveraging the foundations laid in Songdo, Yeongjong, and Cheongna.
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LIG D&A sets sights on new heights at Drone and Urban Air Mobility expo
LIG Defense & Aerospace (D&A) showcased its unmanned systems at the flagship Drone and Urban Air Mobility (UAM) Expo 2026 at the Kintex convention center in Goyang, Gyeonggi, through Nov. 6.
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Olive Young rejuvenates nearby commercial districts with sales boost
It’s not just customers getting glow-ups from CJ Olive Young stores: neighboring commercial areas are seeing a spike in sales, as areas within a 1-kilometer (0.62-mile) radius of a store see sales climb as much as 18.3 percent.
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After success in Japan, Musinsa tailors approach to China, other markets
K-fashion brand Musinsa is riding the wave of success in Japan to expand its global footprint into China and East Asia, leveraging online consumers and purchasing data to inform offline market strategies and drive brand engagement through tailored products, content and distribution for local customers.