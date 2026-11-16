The art of inaction has ensnared more workers as rising income pushes more people into higher brackets, and the inheritance threshold remains set while house values soar.

Korea's tax haul is expected to grow by more than 100 trillion won ($75 billion) this year, fueled by a semiconductor boom — and a "stealth tax" on wage earners, with income bracket rates unchanged for decades as salaries rose.

National tax revenue reached 385 trillion won in the first nine months of the year, up 95.4 trillion won from the same period last year, the Ministry of Finance and Economy said Nov. 11. A rebound in semiconductor profits drove a 51.9 trillion won surge in corporate tax collection.

The surge in corporate taxes has overshadowed another sharp increase: Income tax revenue rose 15.7 trillion won from a year earlier. Collections from value-added taxes, securities transaction taxes and special taxes for rural development also climbed. Nearly every major tax category posted gains, with most of the additional revenue coming from taxpayers in all categories except corporate tax.

Semiconductors tell only part of the story behind Korea's record tax haul. Years of delayed tax reform have allowed stealth tax increases to quietly raise the burden on households and individuals.

Nowhere is the problem more apparent than in income taxes on wages. Workers are taxed at rates ranging from 6 to 45 percent on their earnings after eligible deductions.

Most salaried workers fall into two key taxable income brackets: above 50 million won to 88 million won, and above 88 million won to 150 million won. Any taxable income above 50 million won is subject to a 24 percent rate, while the portion exceeding 88 million won is taxed at 35 percent.

National Tax Service Commissioner Lim Kwang-hyun, center, responds lawmakers' questions during a parliamentary audit at the agency's headquarters in the Sejong Government Complex on Oct. 13. NEWS1

An income tax bill can vary sharply depending on which bracket their income falls into. For example, if an employee's taxable income rises from 87 million won to 89 million won, an increase of just 2 million won, their annual tax bill could climb by roughly 500,000 won.

Korea's income tax brackets have remained largely frozen since 2008. Over that period, inflation has pushed prices up about 50 percent, while nominal wages have also increased, resulting in tax brackets once reserved for relatively wealthy workers now capturing a much broader share of the work force. The average monthly income per working household climbed from 3.05 million won in 2008 to 4.91 million won in the second quarter of this year.

The Korean equivalent of a six-figure salary, 100 million won or more a year, was once a symbol of wealth in the country. But the number of workers who earn that much has surged from about 280,000 in 2010 to 1.55 million last year, now accounting for 7.3 percent of all taxpayers.

What corporate executives once earned is now within reach of department heads and middle management. The tax system, however, has failed to keep pace. By leaving income thresholds largely untouched, the government has effectively collected more taxes without an explicit hike. Unlike other taxes, which rise and fall with economic cycles, revenue from employment income tax has not declined once since 2009, and is now on track for its 17th straight year of growth.

The upward trajectory is set to continue. The government's revenue budget projects 102.44 trillion won in taxes on employment income next year, the first time collections will surpass the 100 trillion won mark. Larger performance bonuses at semiconductor companies are expected to drive the increase.

Stealth tax increases have also pushed inheritance tax collections past 10 trillion won for the first time. The tax system provides two key deductions, a standard allowance and a spousal allowance, each worth 500 million won. Back in 1997, when home prices were far lower than today, the combined 1 billion won deduction was enough to shield most estates from inheritance tax.

Today, however, the average apartment price in Seoul exceeds 1.6 billion won. That means inheriting a single home can trigger an inheritance tax bill, and the burden is considerably heavier when children inherit without a spouse.

The number of people subject to inheritance tax has surged from just 4,547 in 2010 to 22,524 last year. Over the same period, the total tax assessed soared from 1.2 trillion won to 10.04 trillion won.

Apartment listings are displayed at a real estate agency in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on Sept. 30. NEWS1





The increases extend beyond inheritance taxes. Securities transaction tax revenue rose 7.5 trillion won through September from a year earlier, while value-added tax receipts climbed 7.4 trillion won. Higher stock trading volumes and inflation drove the gains.

The special tax for rural development, an additional levy collected alongside certain other taxes, brought in 10.3 trillion won more than a year earlier. Never before had its revenue risen by more than 10 trillion won in a single year. The broader picture points to a heavier tax burden across the population.

While there is some legislative movement on reform, relevant government officials have shown little appetite for adjusting tax thresholds on the grounds that any adjustment is likely to deliver substantial tax relief to some of the country's highest-paid employees.

That concern was evident in remarks by Finance Minister Lee Hyoung-il at a parliamentary audit last month. “A sweeping adjustment to income tax brackets would deliver greater benefits to high earners than to low-income workers,” Lee said.

But some experts argue that concerns about fairness should not stand in the way of broader income tax reform.

“The government can postpone the changes if it is concerned about the sense of unfairness that hefty performance bonuses might create,” said a professor who asked not to be named. “That does not change the fact that the income tax system weighs particularly heavily on salaried workers and needs reform.”

A shopper browses instant noodles at a supermarket in Seoul on Nov. 3. NEWS1

A heavier tax burden erodes purchasing power and weighs on consumer spending, a concern that has spurred the National Assembly into action.

The legislative groundwork for reform is already in place. Several bills before the National Assembly would revise income tax brackets and raise basic deductions. President Lee Jae Myung himself acknowledged the problem during his 2025 election campaign.

“The tax burden on wage earners keeps increasing, and that's why complaints that salaried workers are being taken advantage of never go away,” Lee said. He also vowed to ease the inheritance tax burden to prevent people from having to sell homes.

The government expects national tax revenue to jump by roughly 169 trillion won next year. Together with this year's increase of more than 100 trillion won and projected gains in 2028, the cumulative rise in annual tax receipts over three years would exceed 300 trillion won. Korea has never experienced a tax revenue boom of this scale.

“Governments have little room to overhaul taxes in ways that reduce revenue when collections are already declining,” said Kim Sang-bong, an economics professor at Hansung University. “The current tax boom therefore presents an opportunity to restore balance to the system. For salaried workers, that means adjusting tax brackets to reflect today's income levels and making the structure less complicated.”





BY JANG WON-SEOK [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]