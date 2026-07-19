Starbucks Korea workers form country's first coffee chain union

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Coupang faces several billion won in losses as Incheon warehouse fire burns into second day
The e-commerce giant's damages could mount due to losses to the building, inventory and business operations, while delivery delays are also expected in parts of Incheon and western Seoul.
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Out of sync? Envoy to U.S. makes unusual trip back home while policy chief downplays diplomatic concerns.
Korean diplomatic and security officials are especially worried that growing U.S. frustration with investment pledges, the Coupang case and other pending issues could impact security talks between the allies.
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President hails shared heritage as gateway to peace in Unesco opening speech
Kicking off the 48th session of the World Heritage Committee, Lee Jae Myung quoted an independence leader who said culture is the path to overcoming suffering.
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North Korean foreign minister's Russia visit fuels speculation of Kim-Putin summit
Choe Son-hui's trip may serve as a step to finalizing an agenda for a meeting between the two countries' leaders as ties deepen and Moscow takes issue with Seoul.