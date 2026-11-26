Shin Dong-woo, CEO of SCK Company, speaks during a media briefing at the new Starbucks Korea N Seoul Tower branch in Yongsan District, central Seoul on Nov. 26, held a day before the launch of the store. KIM MIN-YOUNG

After two quarterly losses and a marketing backlash, Starbucks Korea targets a fourth quarter turnaround with an N Seoul Tower store inspired by traditional Korean architecture.

Starbucks Korea, legally registered as SCK Company, pledged to return to growth in the fourth quarter after two consecutive quarters of losses, seeking to rebuild consumer trust eroded by an unsuccessful marketing campaign tied to a historical controversy, CEO Shin Dong-woo said at a press conference Thursday.

"As the new CEO, I first want to sincerely apologize to everyone who was concerned by the marketing issue that occurred in May," said Shin. "We immediately put measures in place to keep similar mistakes from happening again and have made restoring customer trust our top priority."

The comments followed backlash over a Starbucks marketing campaign that drew criticism for its name, "Tank Day." The tumbler promotion ran on May 18, the anniversary of the Gwangju Democratization Movement, and critics said its wording evoked the 1980 military crackdown. The controversy led to the dismissal of the previous CEO.













Thursday's press briefing was Shin's first news conference since taking the role in June.

Starbucks Korea posted an operating loss of 18.4 billion won ($13.7 million) in the second quarter and 45.3 billion won in the third quarter, its first quarterly losses since entering the Korean market in 1999. It had posted an operating profit of 60 billion won in the third quarter of last year.

Third-quarter revenue fell 16.2 percent from a year earlier to 679 billion won. The company said skipping its summer e-Frequency promotion and the fixed costs of labor and rent weighed on results, as it directly operates all of its stores. It had 2,219 stores at the end of September.

"We set up a separate team within the audit department dedicated to reviewing content," Shin said.

Police are investigating complaints filed in May accusing Shinsegae Group Chairman Chung Yong-jin, and others of insult, defamation and violating the Special Act on the May 18 Democratization Movement. Police raided Starbucks Korea's headquarters on Aug. 5.

Asked about the investigation, Shin said, "It is still ongoing. We are cooperating in good faith, and once the matter is settled, we plan to take further responsible measures."

Exclusive menu items set only to be available at the new Starbucks N Seoul Tower branch in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Nov. 26 KIM MIN-YOUNG Interior of the new Starbucks N Seoul Tower branch in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Nov. 26 KIM MIN-YOUNG

The company said its key indicators have improved in the second half. The on-year decline in sales narrowed from 28 percent in June to 8 percent in September. Its monthly operating loss shrank from 25.1 billion won in June to 13.5 billion won in September. Starbucks Rewards membership passed 16 million in October.

"I think we can clearly show a turnaround in the fourth quarter," Shin said, citing the winter e-Frequency promotion, a Hello Kitty collaboration and a recovery in business-to-business sales.

He spoke at the opening of the company's 15th special store at N Seoul Tower in central Seoul. The outlet, inspired by hanok (traditional Korean-style house), offers a view of the Han River and a staircase lined with a mural of pine trees, deer and a tiger connects the two floors.

Starbucks The Namsan Seoul Tower takes up the fourth and fifth floors of the tower, with about 990 square meters (10,656 square feet) of space and more than 200 seats.

The store sells drinks made with Korean rice that are available only there, including the Sarangchae Nurungji Latte, flavored with nurungji (scorched rice).





BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [kim.minyoung5@joongang.co.kr]